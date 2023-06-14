Colorado football coach Deion Sanders announced on his Instagram that he would not be attending the HBCU megacamp at Morehouse College in Atlanta this weekend, but said he will be sending some members of his coaching staff to possibly select players.

“You know I love me some Atlanta so it's gotta be a big deal for me to miss,” Deion Sanders said on Instagram. “Regrettably I will not be able to personally attend the camp at @morehouse1867 Morehouse College on tomorrow – I will however be sending members of my staff and ain't nothing changed – they will be looking for players who are Tough, Smart, Fast and disciplined WITH Character! I love you to life ATL and I'll see y'all text time! #Truth”

Sanders also said in the video clip that he posted that part of the reason he is not doing down to Morehouse College in Atlanta is that he has to take care of his body.

Sanders has done a lot for HBCU sports, with his coaching tenure at Jackson State University being his prior job before taking over the Colorado football program. There is no doubt that some will be disappointed by Sanders not attending the HBCU megacamp. The good news is that he is still sending some of his staff members at Colorado down there. Those participants will still have a chance to potentially earn a spot at Sanders' Colorado football program.

The camp is for prospects in the transfer portal, JuCo, post-grad, and the classes of 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027, according to the HBCU megacamp website. It will be interesting to see if any of the participants eventually end up at the Colorado football program.