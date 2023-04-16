The Atlanta Hawks did not have much to go their way in their Game 1 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Hawks shot a lowly 38.8 percent from the field on the day, and they hit on a mere five 3-point attempts. Multiple Hawks players orchestrated sluggish shooting outings in the team’s 112-99 defeat to Boston contest, including Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot under 40 percent for the first time since Atlanta’s home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last month.

The Hawks did show signs of life over the late stages of the contest, which Dejounte Murray views as a silver lining heading into Game 2 of the series.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Tonight, we didn’t shoot the ball how we would want to, but at the end of the day, I think you turn a negative into a positive, and the positive is how we finished that game competing from the third and fourth quarter,” Murray said during his postgame press conference.

The Hawks managed to turn around their shooting woes during the second half against the Celtics. Atlanta shot 44.0 percent in the final 24 minutes of the matchup, and Murray chipped in with 14 points.

Game 2 of this Eastern Conference first round series is set for Tuesday from the TD Garden. Overall, Atlanta will look to avoid dropping to an 0-5 record against the Celtics this season.