Delaware State University is launching a women's wrestling team in the Fall of 2025, per a press release sent out by the university's athletic department on Thursday. The program is set to be the first Division I HBCU women's wrestling program and the launch of the program is made possible by a $1.25 million donation from the organization HBCU Wrestling. The establishment of the program at Delaware State would make it the 3rd HBCU to have a wrestling program, joining Allen University and fellow MEAC program Morgan State University.

Delaware State University Tony Allen spoke about the launch of the team, saying, “Delaware State University is proud to take this historic step in advancing opportunities for women in sports,” said Tony Allen, President of DSU. “We're also thankful for our partnership with HBCU Wrestling, which will give our student-athletes the tools and environment they need to grow and succeed. This program will be a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering growth, diversity, and excellence in athletics.”

Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson, Delaware State University Director of Athletics added, “The partnership with HBCU Wrestling gives our women student-athletes a platform to compete, grow, and inspire others. We are excited for this new chapter and the impact it will have for years to come,”

HBCU Wrestling was founded in 2021 with the mission to bring wrestling back to HBCUs, giving young athletes the chance to excel in sports while being empowered as leaders. The organization made its mark on collegiate wrestling back in 2021 when it donated $2.7 million to Morgan State University to start a wrestling program.

The donation to Delaware State University enables the relaunch of its wrestling program. DSU was the final HBCU to have a Division I wrestling program, which was discontinued in 2009 due to financial difficulties.

“This announcement is not only about wrestling; it’s about expanding access to life-changing opportunities,” Jahi Jones, Executive Director of HBCU Wrestling, said. “At HBCU Wrestling, we’ve built a foundation that now allows young women to succeed, thrive, and lead while still being in an environment where they feel seen, valued, and loved. This program aligns with the incredible growth of women’s wrestling nationwide, and I look forward to a strong, lasting partnership with Delaware State University that will inspire and empower future generations.”

Delaware State University has seen recent success in the past year. Earlier this school year, Delaware State is launching the first HBCU High School in New York. Recently alumnus Norman Oliver donated $200,000 to Delaware State University during homecoming.