Denise Richards could see herself making a possible return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on a regular basis.
“I would definitely entertain the idea to come back full-time,” Richards told ET. “For sure.”
Right now, however, she is making her mark as she continues her film career. She is joined by housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke in the film Hunting Housewives on Lifetime.
“As soon as I read the script, I thought it was just a funny concept,” she said. “… It's got so many fun humorous moments… and [shows the women] really bonding like they hadn't before and really helping and supporting each other… It's got a lot of fun twists and turns.”
Hunting Housewives is streaming on Lifetime now.
Porsha Williams Returns To The Real Housewives of Atlanta
If Richards returns, she will be followed by Porsha Williams, who is coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha says in the video. “I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”
Williams' return follows her leaving in 2021 after starting the franchise in 2014. She also had a spin-off called Porsha's Family Matters that premiered in 2021 and ended after one season.
“I had already decided that it was time for me to step away at least six months before I told any of the executives what I was going to do — and long before I even met my now-husband,” she says. “I was turning 40, I was hitting my 10-year mark on the show, and I really just had to reassess where I was and what I wanted totally out of my life. So that's where that decision came from.”
“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a statement. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”