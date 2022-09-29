There are few more controversial narratives in NBA Finals history than when Dennis Rodman decided to take a full leave of absence from the Chicago Bulls in 1998. The highly-polarizing star apparently needed a break, so he decided to turn his back on Michael Jordan and Co. right in the middle of the Finals to take a quick 48-hour trip to Las Vegas.

This infamous incident is now going to be immortalized in film, and it seems like the producers have found the perfect actor to play Rodman. According to Justin Kroll of Deadline, Jonathan Majors has been tapped to take on the starring role in the upcoming film:

Sources tell deadline, that Jonathan Majors is in early talks to play Rodman aka “the Worm” in 48 Hours in Vegas. While a deal isn’t closed, sources say Majors is very much on board and negotiations are headed in the right direction.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be familiar with Majors, who made his debut as Kang the Conqueror on the Disney+ series Loki. The 33-year-old is now set to make his first appearance on the big screen as Kang next year on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He will also reprise the same role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set for release in 2025.

Majors has been making waves in Hollywood of late, and he is also set to star in a handful of other potential non-MCU blockbusters. He seems to be a great fit to play Dennis Rodman, who himself, was one of the most talked-about personalities in the entire NBA during his heyday — and for good reason.