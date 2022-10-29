Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos are currently across the pond in London, England for the week. They’re set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in historic Wembley Stadium on Sunday. If you want to catch the game, you’ll likely have to wake up in the wee hours of the morning. Both teams in this matchup, however, are not exactly playing the most entertaining football. So if you value your sleep, you might want to choose to sleep in. Here, we’ll dive into our Broncos Week 8 predictions.

The Broncos currently have one of the league’s worst offenses and have seriously struggled to score over 16 points in a game. Through seven weeks, the Broncos have put up a miserable 2-5 record. To make things even more frustrating, the first half of the season was their easiest slate of opponents, with the back half of the schedule having the tougher opponents. Will Denver find a way to turn things around overseas? Or will they continue to embarrass themselves, only on foreign soil this time?

Let’s discuss the Broncos Week 8 predictions.

The Broncos’ secondary will have a few interceptions

In last week’s predictions about the Broncos’ game against the New York Jets, there was a prediction that Denver would have an interception. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Then again, the Jets didn’t really put the ball in Zach Wilson’s hands much. But when Wilson was tasked with throwing, he made smart, simple throws.

Trevor Lawrence has a bit more arm talent than Wilson, and the Jaguars will probably let him have more freedom with throwing. This will open up better opportunities for the Broncos’ secondary to get some takeaways. Lawrence hasn’t exactly played well this season, but he is still capable of making big plays. If the Broncos want to stay in the game, the defense has to create takeaways.

It will be a snoozer offensively for both teams

As mentioned before, the Broncos’ offense has done very little this season. Russell Wilson is also coming off a hamstring injury, so he may be limited in his scrambling ability. Outside of Wilson’s injury, the rest of the roster is pretty banged up as well. In fact, they’re the most injured team in the league and have been for multiple weeks. So needless to say, there is a lot going against this team right now. They’ve shown very little in terms of improvement offensively, so it’s hard to predict sudden success.

The Jaguars’ offense isn’t really lighting up the field either. If the Broncos can stop Travis Etienne and keep the rest of the run game relatively in check, the Jaguars will have to rely on Lawrence’s arm. With the Broncos’ defense being so good, this game has the potential to be a low-scoring affair.

Someone is getting fired if the Broncos lose

If the Broncos lose, it would be their fifth consecutive loss. Heading into this game, head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s seat is scorching hot. So if the Broncos lose against the Jaguars, expect someone to be fired when the team gets back to Colorado. This firing could be anyone on the offensive side of the ball, but the most likely candidates would be Hackett or offensive coordinator Justin Outten.

If Hackett gets fired, the team is would be tasked with finding an interim head coach. Hackett’s firing is widely demanded by fans in Broncos Country, but the repercussions of firing a head coach mid-season leave lasting effects for the remainder of the season.

Despite the ire from fans, Broncos general manager George Paton expressed to the media that he still has faith in Hackett.

Broncos GM George Paton on Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett: “I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100 percent.” — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 27, 2022

So if they lose, it will be interesting to see if Paton turns around on his words of support and fires Hackett. Regardless, the Broncos have a very interesting few weeks ahead of them.