Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy returns after taking scary hit from DJ Reed

The Denver Broncos’ season is not going particularly well. They’ve lost three straight games and four of their last six, suffered through a string of misfires under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and haven’t exactly gotten the most out of their new $245 million quarterback Russell Wilson, especially now that he’s out for the foreseeable future with a partial hamstring tear.

And unfortunately, that string of bad luck for the Broncos has continued in Week 7 as, mere plays into their contest against the New York Jets, Jerry Jeudy was absolutely clobbered on a hit by DJ Reed that left him laid out on the ground and placed his status very much up in the air.

DJ Reed just destroyed Jerry Jeudy pic.twitter.com/jplkgpkaPJ — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) October 23, 2022

Goodness, that does not look good. Fortunately, Jeudy was able to return to the game, which looked like anything but a guarantee when the play went down, and went on the lead the team in catches at three after one quarter.

While the Broncos are going to need Jeudy on the field to try to secure the win against a surprisingly good Jets team, his seeming clear bill of health is also a boon for general manager George Paton, who has reportedly received multiple calls about the former Alabama receiver’s status before the trade deadline. Would the Denver Broncos trade Jeudy and/or Bradley Chubb, who was one of their more successful first-round pick in recent memory, in order to facilitate an offseason re-tooling around Wilson? Only time will tell, but no team is going to trade for Jeudy if he suffered a season-ending injury on that Reed play, so the option is still very much on the table.