The Denzel Washington-led Equalizer 3 has broken a franchise record with its Thursday night previews.

Deadline is reporting that The Equalizer 3 grossed $3.8 million during Thursday night previews on August 31. It's projected to finish Labor Day weekend with anywhere between $30-40 million — that's the second-best Labor Day weekend gross after Shang-Chi (which made $94.6 million).

For reference, The Equalizer 2 grossed $3.1 million in Thursday night preview back in 2018. The first film in the series made $1.45 million in previews four years prior.

Considering that the Equalizer franchise only releases new entries every few years, Sony is likely thrilled with this start for the threequel.

The Equalizer 3 follows Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) who, after a life-threatening injury, has to stay in Sicily. He grows used to this life and the community, but when he encounters the Sicilian Mafia, he takes it upon himself to protect his new community.

Elle Fanning, who starred with Washington in 2006's Deju Vu, once again appears on-screen with the legendary actor in The Equalizer 3. She plays an FBI agent who's tipped about the Sicilian Mafia by McCall. Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman, and Sonia Ben Ammar also star in the film.

This film marks the fifth collaboration between Antoine Fuqua and Washington. Training Day won Washington an Oscar for Best Actor. They would reunite on Fuqua's The Magnificent Seven remake in 2016, and then, of course, they have done three Equalizer films together.

The two have a great relationship, as Fuqua recently revealed to ClutchPoints that he now has a “shorthand” with the Oscar winner after numerous times working together.

The Equalizer 3 is in theaters now.