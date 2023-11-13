The Equalizer and Training Day duo of Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington will team again for a new epic about the elephant-riding Hannibal.

Netflix has set a blockbuster collaboration between Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua. The two recently collaborated on The Equalizer 3.

Training Days

Deadline is reporting that Washington will play Carthaginian general Hannibal in a new epic. Fuqua will direct and produce the film alongside Washington, Erik Olsen, and Adam Goldworm. Jeremy Lott and Frank Moll will executive produce the film.

John Logan, a three-time Oscar nominee, will write the film. He wrote another historical epic, Gladiator (which Washington will star in the sequel of), for Ridley Scott in 2000.

According to Deadline, Washington has wanted to star in this film for years. At the time that 20th Century Fox wanted to make the film, Washington “didn't want to be away from his kids for an extended period.” 20+ years later, he is ready for that commitment.

Hannibal is known for his attack of Rome while on top of an elephant. Vin Diesel was reportedly attached to a film that was supposed to adapt the same story. Fuqua and Washington's film will “follow the pivotal battles Hannibal led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War (218-201 B.C.),” Deadline reports.

Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua first worked together on 2001's Training Day film. The film won Washington his second Oscar and first in the Best Actor category.

Their collaborative relationship would continue for years. In the last decade, they have done four films together. The Equalizer was first up and spawned two sequels. They have grossed a combined $569 million at the box office. In 2016, Washington starred in Fuqua's remake of The Magnificent Seven.