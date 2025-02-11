ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

DePaul has had a rough season, especially in conference play, while Marquette is one of the best teams in the Big East. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Marquette prediction and pick.

DePaul is 11-13 this season and has lost four of their last five games. Their only notable win is against Georgetown. They have significant losses against Texas Tech, St. John's, UConn twice, Villanova twice, Xavier, Marquette, and Creighton. CJ Gunn is the player to watch for the Blue Demons and is their best chance of winning the game against the Golden Eagles on the road.

Marquette is 18-6 this season but has lost three straight. It has significant wins against Maryland, Purdue, Georgia, Wisconsin, Creighton, Georgetown, and Villanova but also lost to Iowa State, Dayton, Xavier, UConn, St. John's, and Creighton. Kam Jones is the best player on the court and has a chance to dominate DePaul at home in this matchup.

Here are the DePaul-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Marquette Odds

DePaul: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Marquette: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: Peacock

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul's offense has been inconsistent but has taken a nosedive in Big East play. They score 73.6 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.3%, and a three-point percentage of 35.1%. This offense is ranked 133rd in KenPom and has a 109 rating in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Only two Blue Demon players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Gunn being the best scorer on the team, averaging 12.1 points per game.

Conor Enright has been crucial to this team's ball movement and leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game. The rest of the team is averaging 16.7 per game. This offense does look better under Chris Holtmann, but it will only take them so far. This is a bad matchup for DePaul. Marquette is better across the board and has the talent on defense to stifle this offense.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul's defense has been awful and is the worst in the Big East. They allow 72.9 points per game, 44.9% from the field, and 35.7% from behind the arc. KenPom, on the Other Hand, has an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 105.8, ranking it 145th.

This frontcourt has struggled. NJ Benson leads the team in rebounds with six per game, while the rest averaging 35.9 per game. Benson is also the team leader in blocks with 1.4 per game.

They have not been much better when it comes to on-ball defense. Two players are averaging at least one steal, and Gunn leads the team with 1.2 per game. This defense has been bad, and the Golden Eagles desperately need a bounce-back on offense, so this is a perfect opportunity.

Marquette has a lot of talent on offense, but they need to bounce back in this matchup after recent performances. They score 77.6 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.3%, and a three-point percentage of 32.7%. They are also 22nd in adjusted offense on Ken Pom with a rating of 119.1.

Four Golden Eagles are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Kam Jones is easily the best scorer on the team, averaging 19.2 points per game. He is also the team's best passer, averaging six assists per game. In comparison, the rest of the team is averaging 13.8 assists overall. Jones is the engine behind this offense, and this is a perfect opportunity for the Golden Eagles to get a giant bounce-back opportunity and win the game at home.

Marquette's defense might be better than its offense. The team allows 67.9 points per game, 44.4% from the field, and 31.7% from behind the arc. It is also 26th in adjusted defense on Ken Pom, with a rating of 96.

Marquette has struggled on the boards as a team, averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. David Joplin is the rebounding leader, averaging 5.2 per game, and he also leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.1 per game.

They are a much better perimeter defense in comparison. Four Golden Eagles average at least one steal, and Stevie Mitchell leads the entire team, averaging 2.7 per game. Marquette's defense can swarm opposing offenses very well. The Blue Demons had a great game in their first matchup, but it's challenging to see Marquette struggling on defense in this matchup.

Final DePaul-Marquette Prediction & Pick

DePaul is the worst team in the Big East, and this is a perfect game for Marquette to bounce back. The Golden Eagles should get a giant win and end their losing streak. I expect Kam Jones to take over the game, and Marquette will win, cover at home, and get back in the Big East conversation.

Final DePaul-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -17.5 (-110)