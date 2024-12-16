ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

St. John's opens their Big East schedule as they host DePaul. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-St. John's prediction and pick.

DePaul comes into the game at 8-2 on the year. They opened the season 7-0, with their biggest win being over Duquesne. Still, the start was good enough to get DePaul a top-25 vote in the AP Poll. Still, the hot start has cooled off. They lost two in a row, falling to Texas Tech and to Big East foe Providence. They did rebound in their last game, beating Wichita State 91-72. Meanwhile, St. John's is 8-2 on the year. After a three-point loss to Georgia, St. John's has won three straight. That includes a win over Kansas State in a game in which head coach Rick Pitino honored former St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca.

This will be the 56th meeting between these two schools since 1931. St. John's leads the series 33-22. They have also won five in a row, including both games last season. The last time was a 104-77 win for St. John's on the road.

Here are the DePaul-St. John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-St. John's Odds

DePaul: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +740

St. John's: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. St.John's

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul sits 89th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 95th on the offensive side while sitting 101st on the defensive end of the court. DePaul has shot and moved the ball well this year. They are 32nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 12th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are third in the nation in assists per game, while sitting second in assist-to-field goal ratio.

Jacob Meyer leads the way for DePaul. He leads the team in scoring this year with 15.2 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds and 1,3 assists. He is joined in the backcourt by Isiah Rivera. Rivera comes in with 13.2 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Finally, Connor Enright leads the team in assists this year. He has 7.5 assists per game while adding 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a steal.

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's sits 14th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 26th on the offensive side while sitting 18th on the defensive end of the court. St. John's has also scored well. They are 19th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 92nd in effective field goal percentage. Further, St. John's has been great on the glass this year. They are eighth in the nation in rebounds per game.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the way for St. John's. The guard is scoring 16.9 points per game while being second on the team with 6.6 rebounds per game this year. He also has 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game on the season. Meanwhile, Kadary Richmond joins him in the backcourt. Richmond has 10.4 points per game this year, while also adding 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Richmond leads the team in assist this year. Further, Aaron Scott is scoring 10.2 points per game, while adding 4.4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Finally, Deivon Smith has been solid this year. He is scoring 9.4 points while also sitting third on the team with 5.8 rebounds, and second on the team with 4.8 assists.

In the frontcourt, Zuby Ejiofor leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.7 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 14.4 points per game, second on the team, while also adding 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game this year.

Final DePaul-St. John's Prediction & Pick

DePaul has shot well from three. DePaul is second in the nation in three-pointers made, and 11th in three-point shooting percentage. Meanwhile, St. John's is 208th in the nation in opponent three points percentage this year. Still, St. John's gets off plenty of shots. They are seventh in the nation in field goal attempts per game. With most of their scoring on the inside, this game will come down to rebounding. St. John's is the better team there. Still, with the high pace they play out, DePaul will have plenty of chances to score and could keep this close. The over has hit in four of the last six games for both DePaul and St. John's. Expect DePaul to score well, making the best play in this one on the total. Take the over.

Final DePaul-St. John's Prediction & Pick: Over 150.5 (-110)