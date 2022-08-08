Derek Carr: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

It’s early August and that can only mean one thing. It is time for fantasy football managers to start preparing for the upcoming season. Fantasy football has become a billion dollar business annually, with money and punishments exchanging hands and being doled out every season. The quarterback position is always deep and should be treated as such. But there is one QB this year that is going grossly under-drafted in mock drafts and his name is Derek Carr.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a very successful season, led by Carr. He threw for over 4,800 yards last season. The only reason he didn’t finish higher in the 2021 rankings at the position was a bit of luck that didn’t go his way. In today’s NFL, it’s hard to throw for almost 5,000 yards and only 23 touchdowns. Yet, he did that last year. That led to a QB14 finish last season, just behind Ryan Tannehill and Carsen Wentz.

Derek Carr could be in for a terrific fantasy season given the new options he has to throw to in the Raiders' offense. https://t.co/fVfrx7e2O6 — NESN (@NESN) August 4, 2022

That is not going to happen again this year. Every quarterback who threw 30 or more touchdown passes in 2021 finished as a top-10 fantasy quarterback. Positive touchdown regression is on the horizon. Here is our 2022 fantasy football outlook for Derek Carr.

2022 Fantasy Football: Raiders QB Derek Carr Projections

Let’s address the obvious elephant in the room right out the gate. The Raiders made one of the most shocking moves of the offseason trading for Davante Adams. Adams will easily be the best wide receiver Carr has ever played with in the NFL. But this won’t be the first time these two have hooked up.

Derek Carr and Adams were college teammates at Fresno State. During the two seasons they played together in college, Carr connected with Adams 233 times for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. Yes, you read that right. 38 touchdowns in two seasons.

As I mentioned previously, Carr’s biggest problem last year was finding the end zone through the air. Adams has finished in double digits in receiving touchdowns in five of the last six seasons, including 18 two years ago. Yes, I know his quarterback was Aaron Rodgers. No, Derek Carr is not Aaron Rodgers.

But Carr is much better than most people give him credit for. After struggling his first few years, Carr has completed between 67 and 70 percent of his passes each of the last four years. He is the only quarterback in the NFL to complete at least 66 percent of his passes and throw for 4,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. Now he gets Davante Adams. Even Matthew Berry seems to be all-in on Carr.

.@MatthewBerryTMR explains why the Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection will pay dividends for fantasy managers this season. pic.twitter.com/J4gxEz0hAb — NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) August 5, 2022

Adams’ arrival also will open things up even more for Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

We also cannot discount the fact that Josh McDaniels will now be calling the plays. He is arguably the best offensive play-caller in the NFL.

Most places still have Carr ranked well outside the top-10 at quarterback. He is currently being drafted behind Trey Lance and Dak Prescott. Do not make the same mistake. Expect 30-plus touchdown passes, at least 4,600 passing yards and a top-10 finish at his position.