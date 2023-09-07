Derek Carr is getting ready for his New Orleans Saints debut in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. The long-time Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is in a new home for the first time in his career, and the Saints are getting some sneaky buzz about becoming a playoff team with their new signal-caller. Is that in the cards for Carr and his new team in 2023? We’ll answer that and more in these old Derek Carr 2023 predictions.

3. Derek Carr will go for a 67%-plus completion and 4,000-plus passing yards

When you look at Carr’s passing stats through the years, a simple trend emerges. When he completes over 67% of his passes, he throws for over 4,000 yards in a season. When he’s under 64%, he goes under that mark.

The Saints play indoors at home, and five of the team’s nine road games — Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Rams — are also inside, away from the elements.

New Orleans also has one of the easiest schedules in the league, playing in the weak AFC South and having the NFC North as their cross-conference matchup this year.

All this, combined with an offensive room full of weapons (more below) should allow Carr to hit that magical 67% number and get to 4,000 yards. And that number is so important, as eight of the nine QBs to hit that mark in 2022 made the playoffs.

2. The new QB will unlock Michal Thomas

Remember when Michael Thomas was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL? It’s OK if you don’t. It was a long time ago.

Thomas is a three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher and two-time All-Pro. He led the league in receptions in 2018 and in receptions and receiving yards in 2019 when he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Since winning that award, Thomas has played 10 of a possible 50 games due to injuries.

Now, Thomas is back and truly healthy for the first time since Drew Brees was under center and Sean Payton roamed the sidelines for the Saints. And one thing we know about Derek Carr is that he loves a good go-to WR.

Carr and budding young star Chris Olave will surely hook up a lot and develop chemistry, but if anyone is going to become Carr’s new Davante Adams or Hunter Renfrow, it’s going to be Thomas.

1. Derek Carr will beat the Titans in Week 1 and lead the Saints to the playoffs

The first test for Derek Carr and the Saints will be in Week 1 vs. the Titans. The bold prediction is that New Orleans will take care of Tennessee with relative ease.

After that, the team keeps on rolling because of their upgraded quarterback play, excellent defense, and weak schedule. Last season, the Saints had the No. 9 scoring defense in the league. Carr’s only played with one defense better than that (2016) in his career.

Carr has everything he needs to have a successful season, both from a personal and team standpoint. And while the Raiders couldn’t wait to get rid of him at the end of last season, he’s a huge upgrade for the Saints.

They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and that’s exactly what Carr is for his new team. The QB is a treasure who is going to lead the Saints to the playoffs while the Raiders once again miss out.