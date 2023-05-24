The four time father and Yankees legend, Derek Jeter doesn’t rest. Except for last night when he went on a date night out with his wife Hannah Jeter. The couple showed their support at the playoff game for the Miami Heat versus the Boston Celtics. They must have needed a break because they just had their son 18 days ago.

Derek Jeter was spotted throughout the night as he chatted with his wife. According to TMZ, the Celtics looked to avoid the sweep of the Jimmy Butler-owned Heat. Which they ultimately did. The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 116-99. This forces a fifth game in Boston on Thursday.

Jeter and his wife Hannah celebrated the birth of their son, Kaius Green Jeter, on May 5. This was actually the same birthday as Hannah’s—so Kaius came as a birthday gift too. Kaius is their fourth child after Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 1. He’s the first son joining the family.

It will be different than what the couple is used to. Jeter once shared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, “It’s controlled chaos. It’s school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best.”

Jeter and Hannah weren’t the only celebrities at the playoffs. PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, actor Jeremy Piven, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards were there, too. Also at the game was Jeter’s former Yankees teammate, Alex Rodriguez, a minority owner with the T-Wolves.