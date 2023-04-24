Philadelphia Eagles fans will have to keep holding their breath with the latest rumors surrounding Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry.

Over the weekend, former NFL defensive end and co-host of the American Ninja Warriors series Akbar Gbaja-Biamila sent Twitter into a frenzy with the claim that Henry would be heading to the Eagles this offseason.

While Gbaja-Biamila isn’t typically who people would look to for breaking news, the fact that he and Henry are both represented by Creative Arts Agency — though not the same agent — leaves the possibility open that he has inside knowledge about the situation.

That said, multiple media members known for having insider knowledge have pushed back against Gbaja-Biamila’s claim, including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

“I reached out to sources about that and nobody could verify a Derrick Henry to the Eagles trade,” Rapoport tells popular radio host Pat McAfee.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A LOT of Derrick Henry tweets this weekend.. "I reached out to sources about that and nobody could verify a Derrick Henry to the Eagles trade" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RprVW21ndM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2023

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, “King Henry” is widely regarded as the best workhorse running back in the NFL. With three seasons with at least 1,500 rushing yards, it’s easy to see why Philly would want to add the 29-year-old. Especially with running back Miles Sanders, who rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, joining the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Still, Henry would be a pricey addition as he looks for a contract extension, throwing cold water on the possibility of him joining the Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys are also rumored interested in Henry but his potential contract demands dampen the possibility of Dallas adding him as well.