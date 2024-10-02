In an inspiring Instagram post, Jade DeMelody Jackson, a journalist for The Indianapolis Star, revealed her exciting new chapter returning to higher education as an official MBA candidate at Jarvis Christian University this fall. But this milestone is more than just about academic advancement; it’s a deeply personal journey for Jackson, whose great-grandfather, Thomas Buchanan Frost, co-founded the very institution she now attends.

“I’m officially an MBA candidate at Jarvis Christian University this fall. It’s back to school for me at the same HBCU my great-grandfather founded in 1912,” Jackson proudly shared with her followers.

Jarvis Christian University, originally named Jarvis Christian Institute, holds a significant place in the history of Black education. According to Because of Them We Can, the university was established in partnership with the Negro Disciples of Christ, drawing inspiration from the Southern Christian Institute in Mississippi.

Its creation was led by Mrs. Mary Alphin, whose fundraising efforts through the Christian Woman’s Board of Missions brought the dream of a school for Black youth to life. In January 1913, the doors opened to twelve students, with Jackson’s great-grandfather, Thomas Buchanan Frost, and Charles Albert Berry serving as the school’s first Superintendent and Principal.

What started as a small elementary school in Hawkins, Texas, has since flourished into a historically Black university known for its commitment to scholarship, service, and Christian ethics. The legacy of Thomas Buchanan Frost remains woven into the university’s fabric, both through its history and Jackson’s family, who established the Frost-Briggs Legacy Fund last year. The fund provides scholarships to undergraduate students at Jarvis, further supporting the institution Frost helped to build.

Now, Jackson finds herself on campus again, but this time as a student, adding another layer to her family’s profound legacy. “It’s a true honor to carry on my family’s legacy of excellence at the very place we’ve contributed to for generations. Being a student here is both humbling and inspiring,” Jackson expressed.

Her return to Jarvis is not just about pursuing higher education; it’s about continuing the work her family started more than a century ago. In the classroom, she’s forging a path toward her own professional goals while honoring the legacy that built the institution’s foundation. Jackson’s journey is a testament to the impact that one family can have on an entire community and serves as a reminder of the power of education in shaping futures.

With her sights set on the future, Jade DeMelody Jackson stands as a symbol of what it means to honor the past while striving toward excellence. Jarvis Christian University, which has long been a beacon of hope and education for its students, now welcomes a descendant of one of its founders back into its ranks, continuing a legacy of growth, learning, and service.