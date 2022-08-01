On Monday, independent arbitrator Judge Sue L. Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. However, this saga isn’t necessarily over now that we know the length of the Deshaun Watson suspension. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can still have his say.

After the ruling, the NFL now has three days to accept the suspension as is or start the appeals process. If the league does seek an appeal, it will be Goodell (or a person of Goodell’s choosing) who will be the judge and jury.

The NFL was seeking a full-season ban for the QB accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women. Robinson’s ruling fell well short of that number, so now it is up to Goodell to add more if he and the league’s owners want to do so.

Here are three reasons the commissioner should make it longer.

Why Roger Goodell must add to 6-game Deshaun Watson suspension

3. The NFL’s track record of suspensions

A six-game Deshaun Watson suspension seems out of line with other disciplinary actions the league has handed down in recent years.

Without putting a moral judgment on what is worse, it’s hard to understand how Watson got the same length suspension as former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott and Roethlisberger faced allegations of violence against one and two women, respectively, and neither was ultimately charged with a crime. They both received six-game suspensions (although Roethlisberger only served four).

Additionally, other notable NFL suspensions in the last decade-plus include Plaxico Burress (four games for shooting himself with an illegal handgun), DeAndre Hopkins (six games for PEDs), Calvin Ridley (one season for betting on the NFL), and Josh Gordon (78 games for marijuana use).

Six games for Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct by more than 24 women seems out of line with these other penalties.

2. To send a message to the Cleveland Browns and other NFL teams

The Cleveland Browns took a massive, but calculated, risk on Deshaun Watson this offseason. The team mortgaged its future, sending three first-round picks to the Houston Texans, with the hopes that Watson would serve only a modest suspension.

The Browns got their wish and Watson will have 11 games this season to help his new club push for a playoff spot.

Moreover, the franchise also rewarded Watson with a suspension-proof contract that will pay him a $1 million salary this year. It is a clear skirting of the league’s punishment rules.

If Roger Goodell doesn’t want a repeat of the bad PR all these maneuvers produced this offseason, he needs to send a clear message to the league that rewarding players under investigation before the disciplinary process plays out is not smart.

He can’t do anything about the Browns minimizing Watson’s financial hit, but he can take their new franchise QB out for a whole season to make teams think twice before making a similar move in the future.

1. Major League Baseball’s Trevor Bauer Suspension

There are plenty of differences between Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s situation and the Deshaun Watson saga. However, at the core, both athletes were accused of sexual misconduct toward women.

While neither athlete has been convicted in a court of law for their actions, MLB sent a clear message to its fans, its employees, and the world at large that sexual misconduct will not be tolerated by giving Bauer a massive 324-game suspension.

Giving Watson six games looks incredibly weak by comparison. It also sends a message to many — rightly or wrongly — that the NFL takes sexual misconduct allegations far less seriously than MLB.

This is why Roger Goodell must override the Deshaun Watson six-game suspension and send a message to the world that putting yourself in a situation where dozens of women accuse you of sexual misconduct is not acceptable.