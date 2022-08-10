When it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation, the only thing for certain is that he’s not going to play for at least the first six games of the Cleveland Browns’ season. Beyond that, there’s nothing truly definitive about the situation.

But could Deshaun Watson suit up for preseason? That’s a question that’s becoming more relevant as the Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for their opening tilt on Friday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has indicated that he does have a plan in place regarding his quarterbacks and how he’ll be divvying up the playing time, but what exactly the plan will call for Stefanski is still keeping close to the vest. But he did tip that the plan won’t be the same as last year’s when they did not play their starters in their first two preseason games, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic:

“Is it exactly the same plan as last year? No, just because it is not the same team,” Kevin Stefanski said. “But I do believe that (preseason) Week 2 practices allow you to maybe not play guys in that second game as much.”

The Browns were entering year 4 with Baker Mayfield last season and were coming off a postseason run. There likely weren’t as many kinks to work out after a successful Browns season that saw them snap their nearly two-decade long playoff drought.

With a blockbuster trade for a new quarterback in Deshaun Watson, the circumstances are indeed wildly different. Given that the expectations are for Watson to suit up later on in the season, it would make sense that he sees some action on Friday. Any snaps he takes might have to be enough to satiate Browns fans until he can actually play when his completions actually matter.