Desmond Ridder is the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. The young NFLer is entering his second season and is a starter for the first time, which has helped Ridder build a net worth of $2 million. His college career had success, as he was a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a two-time First-Team All-AAC. He also led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff, making them the first Group of Five entry to make the playoffs.

Despite his success in college, Ridder fell down the ranks when he entered the draft. The Atlanta Falcons selected Ridder with the 74th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ridder was a backup to Marcus Mariota in the 2022 season but has taken over the role of starter to begin the 2023 season. Ridder found the love of his life early, meeting his current wife in his childhood days. Desmond Ridder's wife is Claire Cornett.

Who is Desmond Ridder's wife Claire Cornett?

Ridder and Claire Cornett have been together since 2016, but their love story dates back to childhood. Their relationship was public due to their love story in college as Ridder led Cincinnati, creating a narrative to write about the young quarterback.

It isn't often that a star quarterback is settled down with a child while still playing in the college ranks. Since their relationship is public, let's look at Claire Cornett outside of her relationship with Desmond Ridder.

Claire Cornett's background

Cornett grew up in Kentucky with Ridder and attended college at the University of Cincinnati. While Ridder was becoming a star quarterback, Cornett was studying pre-law.

She got her degree in political science in 2020. She has a background in sales and currently works at Max Retail, an online marketplace that allows independent retailers and brands to sell their inventory. Cornett tries to keep most of her life private but does occasionally post updates on her Instagram account.

Desmond Ridder, Claire Cornett's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Cornett Ridder (@claire.ridder)

Ridder and Cornett started their engagement in 2018 but didn't tie the knot while they were in college. They had a daughter, named Leighton, in 2021.

On July 21, 2022, the Atlanta Falcons announced that Ridder and Cornett had their marriage ceremony. Ridder got all of his life's major milestones out of the way before starting his NFL career, getting a wife and child before his first training camp.

Ridder has embraced the role of a father with open arms. The quarterback stayed in college for an extra year because of the birth of his daughter. Ridder showed that even during a moment in his football career, he was putting family first.

Desmond Ridder's personal life

Ridder has learned everything it takes to be a tight-knit family from his mother and grandmother, Jan. His mother had Ridder when she was 15 years old. His grandmother was the first member of his family to teach him how to throw a football.

When asked about his life growing up, Ridder said, “We were able to guide each other. It was open and free. I’m not going to say there wasn’t strictness and parenting, but a lot of things she let me learn on my own. She was always going to be there, but you don’t always have to ask for help. She let me be independent, but guided me when I needed it.”

Ridder and Claire Cornett have a solid relationship that will help Ridder navigate his NFL career. Cornett is prepared to help Ridder out at home to ensure that he has the most success possible.

This is all we know about Desmond Ridder's wife Claire Cornett.