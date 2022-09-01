Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal

The Donovan Mitchell trade saga came to a close on Thursday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers wound up being the winners of the sweepstakes. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Cavaliers shipped off three players, three unprotected first-round picks, and also agreed to a pair of pick swaps to acquire the versatile scorer.

The Knicks were heavily linked with Mitchell for weeks, and they had at the least submitted a notable offer for the Utah Jazz to consider.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Knicks’ “final, best offer” for Mitchell centered on “two unprotected first-round picks.” The Jazz ended up acquiring three such picks from the Cavaliers for Mitchell, as they “made it clear” that they sought to haul in future draft capital in any trade involving the three-time All-Star.

ESPN’s Ian Begley further noted that the Knicks were “unwilling” to add another unprotected first-round pick to their proposal for Mitchell. This roadblock in the trade discussions between the Knicks and Jazz created a standstill, and the latter then opened up the doors to other offers for the guard.

The Knicks were deemed to be out of the running for Mitchell after they reached an agreement with R.J. Barrett on a four-year rookie extension deal worth up to $120 million earlier this week. Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks “did include” Barrett in trade talks with the Jazz for Mitchell. However, any proposed offer that did not have Barrett in it required the “Knicks to relinquish far more draft assets than they’ve shown a willingness to do.”

With now Mitchell out of the picture, the Knicks will move forward with both Barrett and point guard Jalen Brunson set to lead their offense in the coming season. The Knicks are just coming off of a campaign where they missed out on the playoffs following a 37-45 finish to the year in the Eastern Conference.