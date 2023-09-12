Have you ever wanted to kick ass while you were still in school? Detained: Too Good for School will make every schoolgirl’s (and former schoolgirl’s) dreams come true by letting them be nosebreakers and heartbreakers of their school.

Formerly known as Project Irresponsible Schoolgirl Simulator, developer O.T.K. Games and publisher Thermite Games have just jointly announced that the game now known as Detained: Too Good for School will have a release date in 2024 on PC. A demo is currently available on Steam.

Thermite Games’ press release reads:

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Guide a gritty schoolgirl through the mean streets of Swinster City after six months in juvenile detention. Time behind bars and the death of her brother has left our heroine in a foul mood. Will she release her pent-up aggression on those in the underworld who deserve it…or become an antiheroine who annihilates anyone who crosses her path?

Fight hordes of hooligans in a fast-paced, hard-hitting combat system. Utilize a vast arsenal of craftable weaponry and accessories along with more than 90 unlockable and upgradeable skills. Explore Swinster City from sunrise to well after sundown, attending classes to unlock new perks, training at gyms, and taking on part-time jobs as well as sidequests for extra cash.

Love can bloom on a battlefield, with eight romanceable characters of multiple genders. Go on dates to unlock story scenes and a new ally in battle. Use partners or other recruitable NPCs to take on challenging raids against the biggest and baddest of Swinster City. Or, become public enemy number one while beating up civilians – just make sure to avoid the cops.

Will our wayward protagonist shape up her act and become the hero that the city needs? Will she fall prey to corruption, and become a menacing criminal kingpin? More than a dozen endings with many fates await.”

Detained: Too Good for School is O.T.K. Games’ second title following their debut title, The Vagrant. The two are completely distinct in terms of tone and gameplay, as Detained: Too Good for School is more of a straightforward beat ’em up with branching narrative storylines, while The Vagrant is more of a metroidvania. However, O.T.K. Games promises fans that their favorite aspect of The Vagrant, the combat, will still be a prominent part of their new game. “What we kept hearing from thousands of fans of our last title The Vagrant was that they loved the combat, but wanted more options and things to do,” says O.T.K. Games’ Producer Canlin Liu. “So we took the combat engine from The Vagrant and made it feel even better, with more creative ways to pummel enemies and even more reasons to do so in the expansive world.”

Detained: Too Good for School appears to be similar to other beat ’em up games like River City Girls, which has a lot of things in common with this game in terms of their themes. What Detained: Too Good for School will do to make it stand out is its unique take on combat, which may end up being too simplistic in other games in the genre.

Meanwhile, this new game Thermite Games is publishing is in line with its formerly published titles like Corpse Keeper, which also had its own unique and deep take on gameplay. Here’s us hoping that Detained: Too Good for School proves that it’s a great game when its release date comes around next year.