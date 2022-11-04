Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers is an NFC North battle with more on the line than meets the eye. The Lions obviously are having a tough season despite all of the expectations. They had a promising start this year, with Jared Goff and the Lions offense lighting up the league the first few weeks.

But over the last month, that has come crashing down. They were shut out by the New England Patriots, scored six points against the Dallas Cowboys and after scoring 27 in the first half against the Miami Dolphins, were shut out in the second half. The playoffs are all but a dream at this point with Detroit sitting at 1-6, losers of five straight.

But shockingly, the Green Bay Packers aren’t that much better. The Packers offense has completely fallen apart this year, with Aaron Rodgers having the worst season of his career. That coincides with the departure of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. Green Bay is 3-5 and have lost four in a row themselves. Something has got to give this week in what should be an entertaining game.

Here are our Lions 4 predictions for their Week 9 game against the Packers.

4. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers held under 225 passing yards

In years past, predicting Aaron Rodgers would throw for less than 225 yards in a game would be insanity. But that’s not the boldest take in the world anymore. The only reason it’s included here is because I am predicting the Lions defense will accomplish that feat. That would be an accomplishment for them, but it is attainable.

Rodgers has reached 250 yards passing just twice this year, and has thrown for under 225 four times. I think Sunday will be his fifth.

A lot has been made about Rodgers’ unhappiness with his young receivers. He might get Allen Lazard back, which would be a boost to their passing game. But he is not someone who will really stretch the field. Sammy Watkins is obviously a shell of himself. That leaves rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who have been inconsistent at best.

Last week, we finally saw the Packers realize what their offense truly is; run-dependent. In their loss to the Buffalo Bills, they ran the ball 31 times for 208 yards. Meanwhile, Rodgers threw for a total of 203 yards.

This week, they face a Lions rush defense that has been god awful. The Lions rank 30th in the NFL giving up 154.9 rushing yards per game. Matt LaFleur would be a fool to not run the ball a ton Sunday. Take the ball out of Aaron Rodgers’ hands except when down and distance dictates it.

3. D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams have big day

A lot of people were expecting the Packers defense to be among the best units in the league this year. That is far from the truth. They have particularly struggled against the run, coming in just one spot ahead of the Lions, at 29th. Teams are rushing for 141.3 yards per game.

Lions tailback D’Andre Swift returned from injury last week, but Detroit played it smart. He was very limited and did not take a snap in the second half (probably why they were shut out). One week healthier, I would expect him to get a longer leash Sunday vs. the porous Packers run defense.

Jamaal Williams, on the other hand, has been a goal line monster. His eight rushing touchdowns trails only Nick Chubb (10) for the most in the NFL. Both Williams and Swift should find some running room Sunday and each have productive games.

2. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown force fed 12+ targets

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, aka ‘The Sun God,’ returned from his concussion to play a full complement of snaps last week. But Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson had the big plays during the game, with St. Brown finishing with a modest seven catches for 69 yards.

Josh Reynolds was downgraded at practice on Thursday, a clear sign his back injury will keep him out. But that’s not the only reason to expect St. Brown to dominate the target share.

The Lions made arguably the most shocking trade at the NFL trade deadline. They sent Hockenson to a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, With this season appearing to be lost, they cashed in their chips. But that move is likely to ramp up the targets their talented wide receiver will get this week.

The Lions receiver is averaging 9.5 targets per game in game’s he started and finished this year. I think he gets somewhere from 12 to 15 this game and reminds everyone how good he is.

1. Lions pull off the major upset, beating the Packers

You are not going to find many people who believe this, but I think the Lions are going to win this game.

Jared Goff, since joining the Detroit Lions, is a different player at home than on the road. He has 27 touchdown passes to just nine interceptions at home. Whereas, he has 12 TD’s and 14 picks on the road.

The Lions as a whole have been a scoring machine in Detroit this season. They are averaging 36 points per game at home this season across four contests. I already talked about the struggles the Packers have had on defense. I expect this to be one of the most competitive, entertaining games of the weekend. Ultimately, Aaron Rodgers will hit a new low and lose his fifth straight game as the Lions will prevail, 31-27.