The New Jersey Devils are shaping up to be a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference next season after adding Tyler Toffoli this offseason to an already potent forward core. Although a five-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 was a disappointing pill to swallow in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Devils overachieved by upsetting the New York Rangers in seven games before that.

New Jersey was quietly the third-best team in the regular-season last year, just a point behind Carolina for the second spot. I say quietly as the Boston Bruins put together arguably the greatest regular season in history with 65 wins and 135 points. Still, it was a coming out party for the Newark-based franchise last season, and the squad only got better this summer.

Jack, Luke…Quinn Hughes?

Jack Hughes has emerged as a true superstar; the 22-year-old broke out with 43 goals and 99 points in 78 games in the 2022-23 campaign. After being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, he is the future leader of this team as they look to bring a Stanley Cup back to Newark for the first time since 2003.

Jack's brother is looking to be no slouch either on the back end, as 19-year-old Luke Hughes looked calm and collected in his cup of coffee against the Hurricanes last season. Hughes was drafted with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, and also figures to be a crucial part of the team's D-core for the foreseeable future. It would be absolutely electric if Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald could find a way to bring the third Hughes brother to New Jersey. Quinn Hughes has emerged into one of the league's best defensemen with the Vancouver Canucks. The 23-year-old just put up 76 points in 78 games for the lowly Canucks after 68 points in 76 contests the year before.

A team that featured all three of the Hughes brothers would be absolutely amazing, and although the price for Quinn would be exorbitant, it probably wouldn't be impossible to pry him out of Vancouver. To have three difference-making players from the same bloodline in the league is exceptional, but all on the same team is just incredible. Although Quinn Hughes will probably never play for the Devils, as he is as untouchable as any player on the Canucks, the hope still remains.

The Connor Hellebuyck discussion

The Devils will likely be rolling with a Vitek Vanecek-Akira Schmid tandem next season, which isn't bad, but certainly not ideal for a Stanley Cup contender. Vanecek struggled in the playoffs, and Schmid was excellent against the Rangers, but not against the Hurricanes, and it isn't clear whether he can perform well over months at a time.

The smart play for New Jersey would be to see how their goaltending fares early in the season, and look to trade for a goaltender if the need arises. Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck is one of the league's best, and it's all-but-confirmed that he will not be re-signing with the team when his contract expires next summer. TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun reported earlier this offseason that the team has had conversations with the Jets regarding Hellebuyck, who is currently 30-years-old.

Hellebuyck would undoubtedly vault the Devils straight into Stanley Cup contention, but he will likely be looking for Andrei Vasilevskiy money after next year, which would look like $9.5 million AAV. That's a ton to pay for a goalie who will be on the wrong side of 30 and just had his worst playoff performance in nearly a decade against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Acquiring Hellebuyck would be a blockbuster, and it certainly isn't impossible. But I don't think he's a player New Jersey necessarily needs to trade for, especially if they can find a cheaper option mid-season.

Ideal trade target: Scott Laughton or Travis Konecny

Instead, the Devils should look to target one of either Scott Laughton or Travis Konecny from the Philadelphia Flyers. New GM Danny Briere has made it clear the team is planning to rebuild, and both of those players are on the trade block.

Konecny is a point-per-game player who just tied his career-high in points with 61 in 60 games, and had his highest goal-scoring season with 31 tallies. The 26-year-old was excellent at 5-on-5 on an abysmal team in 2022-23, and he is due for just $5.5 million for each of the next two seasons. He could push Dawson Mercer to the third line and play with either Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier.

Konecny might still be too expensive, though. Scott Laughton actually makes the most sense; he has three seasons left on his deal at a straight $3 million cap hit, and would immediately improve the team's third line. The 29-year-old would bring a veteran presence to a young team, and he is coming off a career-high season himself with 42 points. He is relatively cheap, and also a tough, high-energy player that the Devils could use in their bottom-six.

Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck will probably never play for New Jersey, but one of Scott Laughton or Travis Konecny could. Already considered Stanley Cup contenders, acquiring one of those players could make them the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.