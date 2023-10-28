The New Jersey Devils are off to a relatively strong start to the year, although the entire team is taking a back seat to the absolute excellence that Jack Hughes is showing in the early going. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft is taking the league by storm in 2023-24, scoring an outrageous five goals and 18 points through his first seven contests. Video game numbers for a player who broke out with 99 points last year, and seems poised to easily eclipse 100 this season.

Hughes is driving the bus, along with Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli, as expected. But there have already been a few interesting developments in Newark this season. One of them is Luke Hughes quarterbacking the top powerplay unit instead of Dougie Hamilton. Another is Alexander Holtz getting a brief look in the top-six, and a much longer look on PP2. Both Hughes and Holtz have breakout potential, and each player has been impactful for the Devils in the early going.

If both of those players can build on a strong start to the season, and the usual suspects continue to play superstar hockey in Newark, New Jersey could emerge as a President's Trophy frontrunner in 2023-24.

Luke Hughes already quarterbacking PP

Luke Hughes had his coming out party with the Devils in the 2023 postseason. He helped New Jersey beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-4 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal, and was great on the back end although his team ultimately lost the series. He's already off to a very strong start in his official rookie year, as the 20-year-old looks to establish himself as an everyday NHL player like his older brothers have over the last few years.

Hughes registered two assists in a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, giving him a goal and four points in seven games on the season. He's also seeing over 20 minutes of time on ice per game. What's been most surprising in the early going for Hughes is his powerplay usage. The former Michigan Wolverine was originally on what seemed like a split powerplay, with head coach Lindy Ruff choosing a few of his best players on each unit. Dougie Hamilton was quarterbacking a unit with Timo Meier and Nico Hischier, while Hughes was playing with his brother Jack and Bratt on the other unit.

But over the last few games, the powerplay dynamic has changed. The top powerplay unit can no longer be disputed, with both Hughes brothers, Bratt and Hischier making up PP1. That leaves Hamilton and Meier to play on the second unit along with Holtz, Ondrej Palat and Dawson Mercer.

Regardless of who you cheer for, watching Jack and Luke Hughes sling the puck around on the powerplay is electric, and the two have already had success together with the man advantage. With Damon Severson no longer in the fold, Hughes is jumping at the opportunity to play top-four minutes early, although he's officially still on the third pair with Brendan Smith. Expect that to change as the season goes along for the Calder Trophy dark horse.

Alex Holtz impressing early on

Alex Holtz was drafted No. 7 overall by the Devils in the 2020 NHL Draft, and hasn't played more than 19 games in a season since breaking into the league. He spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets, scoring at a point-per-game clip over 51 contests. He split time between Utica and New Jersey last season, scoring three goals and four points in his cup of coffee in the NHL.

But Holtz seems primed to remain with the team full-time in 2023-24. The 21-year-old has scored two goals and three points in seven games, and he's even getting a look on the second powerplay unit over guys like Erik Haula and Michael McLeod. Although he's playing just over 10 minutes a night on the fourth line with McLeod and Nathan Bastian, Ruff has proved in the early going he isn't afraid to tinker with the lines. There's certainly a chance that Holtz can break into the top-nine at some point this season, potentially taking either Haula or Curtis Lazar's spot.

But the depth remains a strong suit for the Devils, who have two defenders who can effectively quarterback each powerplay, along with a plethora of talent throughout the lineup. Luke Hughes seems primed to be one of the more impactful NHL rookies this year, while Alex Holtz has breakout potential on the second powerplay unit, especially if he can earn a spot higher in the lineup this season.