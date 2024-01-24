The New Jersey Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Jersey Devils hit the road to take on the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Devils-Hurricanes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Devils are 24-18-3 this season, but they have won just five of their last 10 games. The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt who has 48 total points on the season. His 31 assists rank 22nd in the NHL. Jack Hughes has 45 total points while Tyler Toffoli leads the team with 20 goals. The Devils are dealing with some injuries. The biggest name being Jack Hughes who is out until the All-Star game. Without him, the Devils are 5-7-1 without Hughes this season.

The Hurricanes are 25-15-5 and they are coming off a game at the Boston Bruins. Carolina will have some tired skates for this game. The Hurricanes have a few injuries of their own to deal with. Andrei Svechnikov has 30 points on the season, but there is a good chance he misses Thursday along with Wednesday against the Bruins. Pyotr Kochetkov is having a great season, but he has not cleared concussion protocol yet, so he is still out for the time being.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Hurricanes Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +138

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Devils vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Exclusively ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Jersey is eighth in the NHL in scoring. They average 3.47 goals per game, and their shot percentage is eighth-best, as well. This is the area in which the Devils need to succeed on Thursday night. New Jersey needs to find a way to play well in the offensive zone. When New Jersey scores at least four goals in a game this season, they have 21 of their 24 wins. They have also only lost twice when scoring four goals or more. If the Devils can do this, they will win the game.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes score just as well as the Devils. Carolina averages 3.40 goals per game, which is ninth in the NHL. Their shot percentage is top half of the league, and they have taken the fifth-most shots this season. The Hurricanes will need to match the Devils in the offensive zone if they want to win this game, and that is completely possible.

The Hurricanes have a great chance to score goals. Along with their ability to score, the Devils really struggle in net. New Jersey allows the sixth-most goals per game this season at 3.51. Their save percentage is also the third-lowest in the NHL. The Hurricanes will be able to score some goals in this game, and this will help them win the game.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are coming off a game Wednesday night, so it is tough to predict. You do not know which type of team you will get. However, the Devils not being able to be good in net pushes me away from picking them. For that reason, I am going to take the Hurricanes to not only win this game but cover the spread, as well.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (+142)