Former Vancouver Canucks bench boss Travis Green has found his new coaching gig — this time as an assistant on Lindy Ruff's staff with the New Jersey Devils, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“There is word Travis Green will join New Jersey's staff in the position vacated by Andrew Brunette,” wrote Friedman on Monday. “Green had several options — believed to include Calgary and Toronto, and chose the Devils.”

Brunette left the Devils in the offseason to become the new head coach of the Nashville Predators after the firing of John Hynes.

Travis Green was dismissed as the head coach of the Canucks in December of 2021, as part of an overhaul that also saw then-GM Jim Benning lose his job. He spent five years as Vancouver's head coach, leading the team to the Western Conference Final in the Edmonton bubble in 2020. They were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He posted a 133-147-34 record in 314 games, his first head coaching gig following four years with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. The Comets are now the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

Although Green took a year and a half away from the game, he was paid $2.75 million by the Canucks in the last year of his guaranteed contract. He was also Canada's coach at the Spengler Cup last year, as well as a senior advisor to the Swiss national team at the Karjala Cup.

The 52-year-old is a former player; he played for five different NHL teams over a 14-year major league career after being drafted with the No. 23 overall pick by the New York Islanders in 1989.