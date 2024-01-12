The Devils continue their trip through Florida as we continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New Jersey Devils continue their trip through Florida as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New Jersey Devils enter the game sitting at 21-15-3 on the year but have lost three of their last five. Last time out they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Devils took the 1-0 lead on a Dawson Mercer goal, but Luke Glendening would score twice for the Lightning to lead 2-1 going into the second period. Brayden Points would make it 3-1 but Jesper Bratt closed the lead and in the third period Nathan Bastian tied the game. Still, they would fall in overtime on a Darren Raddysh goal.

Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the game sitting at 27-12-2 on the year and have won nine straight. Last time out they faced the Los Angeles Kings. Trevor Moore gave the Kings the 1-0 lead in the first, but Sam Bennett would tie it in the second period for the Panthers. With just 21 seconds left in the second, Drew Doughty would score on the power play to make it 2-1. With 2:18 left in the game, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game and sent it to overtime. This, with under one second left in overtime, Sam Reinhart scored to give the Panthers the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Panthers Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +152

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 6.5 (-132)

Under: 6.5 (+108)

How to Watch Devils vs. Panthers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils are fifth in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.54 goals per game this year. They are led this year by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Hughes is tied for second on the team in goals and while tied for the team lead in assists and points this year. He enters the game with 15 goals of the year, while having 30 assists, giving him 45 points. Still, he is out with an injury and may miss weeks. Since then, Jesper Bratt has stepped up. Bratt comes in with 15 goals and 30 assists as well, playing well on the power play this uyear. He has six goals and 14 assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli is also scoring well leading the team in goals. He comes in with 16 goals this year and 13 assists, good for his 29 points. He has four goals and five assists on the power play as well. The Devils will also have Dawson Mercer and Nico Hishier in the second unit. Mercer has 13 goals this year while coming in with 21 points. Hischier has 11 goals and 21 total points while leading the team in shooting percentage this year. Further, defenseman Luke Hughes is putting up points. He comes in with seven goals and 16 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

The Devils have one of the best power-play units in the NHL this year. They have converted on 28.3 percent of their chances this year, which is third in the league. That has led to them scoring 34 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill, sitting 22nd in the NHL with a 77.6 percent success rate on the year.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 14-7-2 on the year with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed four goals and 20 shots, taking the loss against the Lightning. He has now allowed three or more goals in five of his last seven starts.

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers sit 16th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.20 per game. Sam Reinhart leads the way this year in goals and points. He has 30 goals on the year, good for second in the NHL. Reinhart also comes in with 23 assists to give him 53 points. He has also been amazing on the power play this year, with 15 goals on the power play and four assists. Reinhart also has two shorthanded goals this year. Meanwhile, Carter Verhaghe is second on the team in goals this year, while sitting third in total points. He has 22 goals this year with 19 assists for 41 total points. He also is second on the team in power-play goals, coming in with five of them.

Aleksander Barkov sits second on the team in points this year, leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals on the year, with 34 assists. He has been a big part of the power play as well, sitting with one goal and 13 assists on the power play this season. Also contributing well is Matthew Tkachuk. He comes in with 12 goals this year, but 28 assists on the season, making him one of four guys on the team with 40 or more points.

The Panthers sit 14th in the NHL this year in power play conversion. They have converted 21.9 percent of their chances, with 30 power-play goals. Meanwhile, on the penalty kill, they are sixth in the NHL with an 84.0 percent success rate.

Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled to be in goal for the Panthers. He is 21-9-1 on the year with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Bobrovsky is seventh in the NHL in goals against average this year and has won each of his last seven starts. Last time out, he rebounded from a rough start. He allowed just two goals on 33 shots, good for a .939 save percentage and a 1.85 goals-against average. In January, he has a .926 save percentage and a 1.97 goals against average.

Final Devils-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Devils have been struggling without Jack Hughes. The power play has struggled more and the overall scoring is down. Meanwhile, the Panthers are scoring more, the penalty kill as been great and the goaltending has been the best in the NHL in January. In this winning streak, the Panthers have allowed more than three goals just one time, in that game they scored eight and gave up four. Meanwhile, they have scored three or more goals in every single game. They have found the right combination and that keeps rolling in this one.

Final Devils-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-184)