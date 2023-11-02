A cross-conference home-and-home ends with a game in Minnesota as we continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Wild prediction and pick.

It's the second game of a home-and-home as the New Jersey Devils face the Minnesota Wild in a cross-conference battle. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Jesper Bratt powered the Devils to a 4-3 win over the Wild on October 30th with a two-goal performance. It was their fourth win in five games after struggling to a 1-1-1 record to start the season. Jack Hughes is the league's leading scorer with five goals and 13 assists in eight games. He was held scoreless for the first time this season by the Wild, so look for him to make an impact in the rematch. Captain Nico Hischier remains out of the lineup ever since a high hit from Connor Clifton of the Buffalo Sabres. Head Coach Lindy Ruff revealed yesterday that Hischier, Colin Miller, and Tomas Nosek will not make the four-game road trip.

The Wild have been struggling to start the season, getting out to a 3-4-2 record and sixth seed in the Central division. They lost every game on a three-game road trip through the Metropolitan area against Philadelphia, Washington, and New Jersey. They have been without young star Matt Boldy since the second game of the season when he was knocked out with an undisclosed injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He practiced on Wednesday and is expected back in the lineup for tonight's game. It will be a big help for a team looking to get their season back on track.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Wild Odds

New Jersey Devils: -114 ML

Minnesota Wild: -105 ML

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How to Watch Devils vs. Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils have won four of their last five games and are a perfect 2-0 on the road this season. As expected, their offense has contributed, with 25 goals over those five games. The Wild are allowing 4.11 goals per game. The Devils' defense hasn't been the most stingy either, but the Devils' offensive firepower is a bit more strong than the Wild's. New Jersey beat Minnesota in the last game without the services of their injured players, so it would be a safe bet to say they can do it again.

Teams returning from a road trip to play their first home game have historically struggled to get their legs underneath them. Look no further than the issues coming out of Toronto after the Los Angeles Kings dominated them on Tuesday night to see the effect it can have on some teams. The Wild are already struggling to defend, allowing 4.11 goals per game, so how will they fare with the high-octane offense of the Devils barreling down on them early?

The Devils offense has been coming from some unlikely sources, with their best offensive players struggling, like Dawson Mercer, who hasn't recorded any points in his first eight games. If they can average five goals per game over their last five contests without the help of those guys, what can the Devils do if they manage to pick up their game? Tonight would be a great night for that to happen, playing against the worst defensive team in the league.

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils' most significant issue has been keeping the puck out of the net. Their goalies have combined to allow 3.63 goals per game and post a .885 save percentage. The Wild's offense has been surprisingly efficient, ranking in a tie for seventh in the league with 3.56 goals per game. Much of their damage has been coming at five-on-five, with their powerplay ranking in the bottom 10. The Devils are below league average in penalties and will be looking to clean up their game tonight after taking six minors on Sunday. It's an even-strength game that the Wild want to play, and they may get it in the second half of the back-to-back.

The Wild thought they had a solid goaltending tandem with Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury. So far, the pair haven't repaid the team for their trust. Collectively, they have a 4.11 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Fleury started on Sunday, so it's safe to assume Gustavsson will get the call tonight. It's a matter of when, not if, Gustavsson will return to his 2.10 goals-against average and .931 save percentage form from last season. It isn't the best spot for that to happen against the Devils, but with some injury concerns and a run of significant offensive output, maybe the Devils are due for a letdown.

Final Devils-Wild Prediction & Pick

The public is backing the Devils heavily tonight due to the Wild's goaltending struggles and the Devils' potent offense. The contrarian route may be the way to go tonight as the Devils embark on their road trip. The usual case of the team's struggling in their first game home shouldn't apply tonight since the trip ended on Sunday. The Devils are due for a letdown spot, and it's easy for them to be content splitting the home-and-home series with a loss on the road. The Wild do not want to fall any farther behind in the standings, and the Devils are feeling pretty good after winning four of their last five. This is a case of a hungry dog running faster tonight, and the Wild pick up a crucial win at home.

If you aren't comfortable picking a side, the total will be an intriguing bet. No Devils game this season has had less than seven goals, and the Wild have gone under the total twice out of nine games. The odds for the over are heavily juiced, which makes people want to bet the under to get the better odds. However, this is where two great offenses and two horrific defenses should combine for more than six goals.

Final Devils-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-105) / Over 6.5 (-134)