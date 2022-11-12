Published November 12, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns got absolutely spanked by the lowly Orlando Magic on Friday night, 114-97. On both sides of the ball, Monty Williams’ group struggled. Following the loss, Devin Booker got brutally honest about what went wrong for the Suns.

Via Duane Rankin:

“We gotta go back to the drawing board. I always say that but there’s nothing you can do now. Watch film, regroup, and get ready for Miami on Monday.”

“We gotta tighten it up on both ends. You know, we always say it starts with our defense, that’s what we hang our hat on. It just wasn’t good enough.”

Booker mentioned that Orlando is one of the biggest teams in the league and that definitely showed here. They outrebounded Phoenix 50-39 and outscored them 50-44 in the paint. The entire Magic starting lineup finished in double-figures and star rookie Paolo Banchero wasn’t even playing, either. Far too many easy baskets.

Offensively for the Suns, Cam Payne dropped a team-high 22 while Devin Booker had just 17. Phoenix also shot a putrid 31% from long range in this contest and just 40% from the field. It’s obviously tough to play at the same level without the injured Chris Paul who is sidelined with heel soreness, but the Suns are expected to beat teams like this.

It doesn’t get any easier, either. Phoenix now heads to Miami to face the Heat on Monday, followed by matchups with the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz. Knowing this team, it’s a foregone conclusion they will bounce back but Friday was a good wake-up call. They can’t take their foot off the gas pedal at any given moment.