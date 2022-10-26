Devin Booker mic drops early MVP statement as Suns scorch Warriors

The Phoenix Suns were supposed to be in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors last season. It did not happen. They choked in the second round and lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. But early on, the Suns are proving they’re for real once again and that became even more clear on Tuesday night with a huge win over the Dubs, with none other than Devin Booker leading the charge.

Book is off to a phenomenal start in 2022-23, making an early case for MVP. The former Kentucky star is averaging 32.5 points, 5.8 assists, and three rebounds while shooting a mind-boggling 48% from downtown. He absolutely torched the Warriors Tuesday, going off for 34 and also dishing out seven dimes. Moral of the story? He’s doing it all.

Devin Booker was an efficient 10 for 19 from the field and has been doing a much better job of getting downhill and attacking the cup this season. He was also thriving with the floater in the lane. Sure, it’s just four games in. But, the Suns are 3-1 and that’s because of Book’s impressive play. He is balling out on a consistent basis and also serving as a solid playmaker for his teammates, taking a bit of the load off of Chris Paul. The man is locked in.

Last season was his best yet, averaging 26.8 points, five rebounds, and 4.8 assists per night. After the Suns truly disappointed, there is no question Devin Booker had a point to prove coming into 2022-23. He’s shooting the ball at a much more efficient clip and has shown improvements in other areas.

It’s also important to note that Devin Booker honestly flew under the radar for years because Phoenix wasn’t a contender. Now, he is in the spotlight and making his point: He is one of the best players in the NBA.

Book actually finished fourth in MVP voting for the 2021-22 campaign, which is respectable. That being said, if he can continue to facilitate at a high level and pour in 30+ a game, we could finally see him be awarded the most prestigious honor in the Association.

At 25 years old, it’s the perfect time for Devin Booker to finally take home Most Valuable Player.