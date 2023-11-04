Devin Haney revealed his massive payday for his upcoming fight in December against Regis Prograis in San Francisco

Devin Haney is looking to defend his lightweight championship title in his upcoming fight against Regis Prograis. The bout is scheduled for December 9th and projects to draw plenty of interest. Haney recently revealed the amount of money he will make, per Michael Benson of talksport.com.

“Devin Haney has revealed that he's set to earn a purse of $6million for his fight vs Regis Prograis on Dec 9th,” Benson reported.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis fight

The Haney-Prograis bout is going to be big without question. Some were surprised by Haney's decision to fight Prograis, however, including Prograis himself.

“I’m definitely surprised. I respect him for that because I’m going to beat his a**,” Prograis said, via boxingnews24.com. “He’s coming up. He’s trying to do everything he can. He’s working with Freddie Roach. That s**t isn’t going to matter. I saw that he was hitting the heavy bag. He put on some size and was hitting the heavy bag.”

The fight will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco. Haney, who is from the city, is expected by many to win. However, Prograis is a WBC super lightweight champion.

It goes without saying, but this will prove to be a challenge for Devin Haney. The 24-year-old has emerged as a star but he's becoming more and more well known in the boxing world. This means everyone is preparing to fight him, so opponents like Prograis will be ready.

Devin Haney will try to take care of business on December 9th against Regis Prograis.