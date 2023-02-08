The DFB Cup continues as FC Nurnberg faces off Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Round of 16. Check out our DFB Pokal odds series, starring our Nurnberg-F Dusseldorf prediction and pick.

Nurnberg is currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga 2 Division, picking up 19 points in 19 matches played. They are tied with three other teams for such points but are facing critical danger of relegation to the third tier of German Football.

Fortuna has had a better record this season than the hosts, racking up nine wins, two draws, and 29 points in 19 matches played.

Here are the Nurnberg-F Dusseldorfsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

DFB Pokal Odds: Nurnberg-F Dusseldorf Odds

Nurnberg: +180

F Dusseldorf: +135

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -120

How to Watch Nurnberg vs. F Dusseldorf

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nurnberg Can Beat F Dusseldorf

Since relegating from Germany’s top flight in the 2018-19 season, Nurnberg seems like it is still looking for some form, class, and consistency, which disappoints their loyal supporters. Promotion is still a long way to go for Der Altmeister this campaign, with Markus Weinzierl’s squad currently sitting at 16th place in the Bundesliga 2, a position that would mean a relegation playoff at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign.

The players from Die Legende are still not in sync after the resumption of international football after the World Cup. In club-friendly games, they won just one game versus Schalke 04, drew with Aue and Cracovia, and lost to 1860 Munchen and Sparta Praha. They also suffered two 1-0 defeats to St. Pauli and Greuther Furth in the 2 Bundesliga. In their latest fixture against Furth, Nuremberg managed 44% possession and eight attempts on goal with three of them on target, in comparison to Fürth’s 20 attempts with six on target. Ragnar Ache scored the loan goal in the 91st minute.

With their poor run in the Germany’s second highest football league, Weinzierl’s men have found the DFB-Pokal to be a welcome distraction this season, with Der Ruhmreiche beating third-tier Waldhof Mannheim in the last round of the competition. In all official competitions, Nurnberg found its last win way back in November, when they delivered a 2-1 win over Paderborn. Nuremberg have not exactly had impressive attacking statistics, as they just posted 16 goals and gave up 27 in 19 matches played.

Kwadwo Duah, Christoph Daferner, and Lino Tempelmann are expected to head the attack for Nurnberg. They have notched a combined 11 goals for the season. Christian Mathenia, Erik Wesser, and Tim Handwerker are also out for the game, which means that Peter Vindahl Jensen will be given starting duties between the sticks.

Why F Dusseldorf Can Beat Nurnberg

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Wednesday’s visitors Fortuna have a far better standing in their league. The Flingeraner hopes to build momentum from their wins in club-friendly games, where they emerged victorious versus BSV Rehden, Grasshopers, Meppen, and De Graafschap. Their last two matches in the Bundesliga 2 featured a 3-2 win over Magdeburg and a 4-1 loss versus Paderborn. They are currently in sixth place, but they still need to overtake Darmstadt, HSV, and Heidenheim to be back in the Bundesliga.

Daniel Thioune and company are still hung up in their clash at the Home Deluxe Arena. Rouwen Hennings’s fourth goal of this campaign was merely a consolation for Fortuna last Friday, and they will now look to get back to winning from against a struggling Nuremberg. Through the season, they have managed to score 30 goals while conceding 26.

Fortune hopes Marcel Sobottka will be available in this fixture, but they will be missing the services of attacker Kwadwo Baah. Dawid Kownacki and Shinta Karl Appelkamp will surely be locks in the forward and midfield position. Sobottka, Felix Klaus, and Kristoffer Peterson are also considered to be options in the midfield.

Final Nurnberg-F Dusseldorf Prediction & Pick

Despite Dusseldorf doing much better in Bundesliga 2 this season compared to Nurnberg, it was Der Club that prevailed over Rheinländer in their first duel this season.

Nuremberg is extremely woeful when they play at home, winning just three of nine matches in front of their fans. Fortuna Dusseldorf hopes that they will be able to push through to the last eight of this competition against a relegation-threatened Nurnberg. Four of the previous five head-to-head clashes between Nurnberg and Dusseldorf have gone under 2.5 combined goals, so our prediction is that we will see more of the same in this fixture. The visitors look just better in form but the home squad will try to endure and pull an upset in what is expected as a low-scoring match.

Final Nurnberg-F Dusseldorf Prediction & Pick: F Dusseldorf (+135), Under 2.5 Goals (-120)