The single leg of the DFB Pokal quarterfinals features RB Leipzig locking horns with Borussia Dortmund. Join us as we continue our DFB Pokal odds series, where we make our RB Leipzig-Dortmund prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

RB Leipzig is barely holding on to the fifth spot in the Bundesliga, just eight points behind today’s visitors. Leipzig is in a three-game winless run and outscored by 11 goals to nothing during that stretch,

Borussia Dortmund is just two points behind the mighty Bayern Munich. As the new DFB Pokal favorites, they hope to get this tournament trophy after the Bavarians folded to Freiburg previously.

Here are the RB Leipzig-Dortmund soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

DFB Pokal Odds: RB Leipzig-Dortmund Odds

RB Leipzig: +120

Borussia Dortmund: +175

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -182

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Dortmund

TV: DAZN, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling Orange

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why RB Leipzig Can Beat Dortmund

After a six-game run of going undefeated to start 2023, RB Leipzig has been up and down since the middle of February. They have been great, including a 3-0 victory at their Red Bull Arena against Borussia Monchengladbach, but also very bad, gaining three straight defeats after that win.

Leipzig was defeated last time out by eighth-placed Mainz 05 in 0-3 fashion on Leipzig’s home turf. They also folded to 14th-ranked VfL Bochum in a 1-0 travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion. They were put in the headlines after Erling Haaland scored five goals and Manchester City put on seven against them to end their Champions League run.

Marco Rose’s side hopes to deliver an impressive game as they fight against formidable foes in the Bundesliga. Leipzig has a 9-2-2 record in home games in Germany’s top flight, scoring 28 goals while giving up 13. This will be a tough challenge, especially against a highly offensive playstyle utilized by the BVB.

As a team, RB Leipzig will need to match their averages of 21.7 total shots, 7.7 corners, and 60.7% ball possession in the DFB Pokal. Timo Werner leads the team with four goals in the German Cup, while Emil Forsberg and Andre Silva have five goal contributions for the team. Dominik Dzoboszlai has two assists in this tourney. The Red Bulls defeated FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen (0-8), Hamburger SV (4-0), and Hoffenheim (3-1) before reaching the quarterfinals.

For the Red Bulls, Christopher Nkunku, Peter Gulacsi, and Xaver Schlager are out. A 4-2-2-2 formation is currently being tinkered with by Marco Rose in this match with Wener and Silva spearheading the attack. Szoboszlai and Dani Olmo are taking attacking midfielder duties while Konrad Laimer and Amadou Haidara will take a defensive roles in the midfield. Janis Blaswich gets the nod at the goalkeeper position.

Why Dortmund Can Beat RB Leipzig

In terms of form, Borussia Dortmund is entering this game in a bit of a funk. The Black and Yellows had a 6-1 win over Koln but endured a 2-0 loss and exit in the Champions League against Chelsea, as well as a 4-2 defeat from Bayern Munich in the Der Klassiker. Schalke 04 also forced a draw in their March 11 match.

Borussia Dortmund will look to replicate their 12-game unbeaten streak to start 2023 and secure this cup. They last won the DFB Pokal in 2020-2021 and winning it this season will make it the team’s sixth. Dortmund made easy work in this tourney, demolishing TSV 1860 Munchen (0-3), Hannover 96 (0-2), and Bochum (1-2) in this tournament. In this cup, Dortmund scored seven goals, four coming from assists, and conceded only once. In three games, BVB averages 20.3 total shots, 8.3 corner kicks, and a 64.3% ball possession rate.

Jude Bellingham leads the squad with two goals while Donyell Malen, Guerreiro, and Marco Reus have one assist each. Emre Can and Karim Adeyemi also had one goal each.

However, Borussia will have to play out their luck as Adeyemi is still suspended while Julien Duranville, Mateu Morey, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Nico Schulz are unavailable to play. Aside from Bellingham, Edin Terzic and his coaching staff will make tactics that suit the offensive productions of Sebastian Haller, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, and Youssoufa Moukoko. Emre Can also sees a starting role in the midfield.

Final RB Leipzig-Dortmund Prediction & Pick

The Red Bulls will not easily fold to Die Boruseen, but BVB is primed to make another string of wins. Back the visitors to get the win over the hosts in high-scoring fashion.

Final RB Leipzig-Dortmund Prediction & Pick: Borussia Dortmund (+175), Over 2.5 goals (-182)