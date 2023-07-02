The only way to add gem sockets to your gear in Diablo 4 is by using Scattered Prisms. Here is our Diablo 4 Scattered Prism Farming Guide.

What Scattered Prisms are used for

Scattered Prisms have a singular use in the game so far: it's used to add Gem Sockets to your gear through the Jeweler. Do note, however, that gear can only have up to two gem sockets as a hard cap in the game. With this very specific use, there might be some of you who might never even hunt for one of these. But for those of you who do, here's how you can reliable farm for this loot.

Where to get Scattered Prisms: Farming Guide

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scattered Prisms are among the rarest materials in the game and you might not even find a single one until after you complete the main campaign. There are two ways to farm for this amazingly rare loot, and one of those two can get you one of these rare materials even before you complete the campaign. But the only reliable way? Endgame.

The earliest way you can get these materials is through Treasure Goblins. These pesky little demons are fast, evasive, and hard to catch. But if you manage to kill one, you don't only get a lot of gold and some cool gear, but there's also a tiny chance that it will drop a Scattered Prism. However, with Treasure Goblins spawning at random, there really is no consistent way you could farm crafting materials through Treasure Goblins.

The only reliable way to collect these rare crafting materials is through World Bosses. Based on our experience, World Bosses always have a guaranteed drop of at least one Scattered Prism, so this is most certainly the way to go when it comes to farming this rare crafting material.

For more Diablo 4 news, guides, and stories, stick with us here at ClutchPoints Gaming.