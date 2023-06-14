The 2023 MLB season has been a wacky one, to say the least, particularly where the National League is concerned. The New York Mets and San Diego padres have been massive flops. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins are defying the odds and their payrolls with strong pitching and good ole' small ball. But the biggest surprise of all is the team who holds the league's best record- the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Although many had them pegged as a postseason dark horse, few could have expected the Diamondbacks to be holding a three-game divisional lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It has taken a collective effort by this resilient group, but there a few standouts whose contributions to this momentous 41-26 start deserve to be formally recognized at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 11th.

A mix of budding talent and veteran resurgences give this club multiple viable options for the Midsummer Classic, but we settled at three. Let's get started and examine each of their strong claims to the 2023 All-Star Game.

Corbin Carroll, OF

We have to start with star rookie Corbin Carroll, whose emphatic rise has poetically coincided with that of this franchise. The expectations were already sky-high, due to the fact the 22-year-old signed an eight-year contract worth $111 million during Spring Training after playing just 32 games in 2022. It is early, but the Diamondbacks appear to have gotten a bargain.

Carroll is putting together a season that goes beyond just NL Rookie of the Year honors. With a .313 batting average, .398 OBP and 3.4 WAR, all in the top 10 or better, he is undeniably in the running for MVP. But if the stats are somehow not enough to convince you that this man should be starting in the outfield at the All-Star Game, then just consider all the clutch moments he has already produced in his young career.

Corbin Carroll consistently gives Arizona a chance to win, and the team has taken advantage. With so much young, exciting talent invading baseball, he is emerging as one of the must-see players in the game. That ought to be enough to earn him a spot on the NL team, ideally in a starting role.

Corbin Carroll: CLUTCH 😎 pic.twitter.com/UwW0dmmnle — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 24, 2023

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF/DH

As great as Carroll has been, Arizona's revitalization would not be possible had the organization not acquired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Fans were not thrilled to see the versatile Daulton Varsho go to the Toronto Blue Jays, but Gurriel has ignited the Diamondbacks' offense.

He is picking up right where he left off in the Great North last season, while also making notable strides in key areas. His 10 home runs are already twice as many as he hit in all of 2022 and his defense is no longer a negative. A .296/.343/.535,.879 slash line makes it hard to argue with his All-Star candidacy.

Fortunately, the fans are currently feeling the same way. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ranks third amongst all outfielders in the early All-Star voting results, which has him even above Carroll. Two Diamondbacks starting alongside together would be a truly surreal moment for the franchise, fan base and entire baseball world.

Merrill Kelly, SP

Were you expecting someone else? Zac Gallen's value to the team this season transcends his stats. He is the ace and stabilizing force of a suspect pitching staff. And yet, the numbers of his teammate Merrill Kelly cannot be ignored. It is unlikely both of these starters squeeze in, and while Gallen commands more national attention, Kelly has been a bit more reliable on the mound.

On a surprise team, no one has been more of an unexpected delight as the 34-year-old right-hander. He is putting together a career year, recording a 2.92 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 innings of work. What separates him from Gallen and other worthy contenders, though, is the measly .202 batting average he is allowing to hitters.

The advanced metrics may not do him a ton of favors, but Kelly is doing more than enough to earn himself an all expenses paid trip to Seattle. Since pitchers are not voted in by the fans, his peers will have to acknowledge his All-Star efforts. For those who have been watching, that shouldn't be a problem. Things could change in the next month, but for now Gallen will be left just off the 2023 ballot.

While the pitch clock and new rules have noticeably improved the product, the Arizona Diamondbacks have played a huge role in making 2023 an exciting baseball season thus far. These three All-Star selections are the least we can do to thank this gritty club.