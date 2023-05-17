The Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19) square off with the Oakland Athletics (10-34) Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Athletics prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won by the Diamondbacks after they jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. Only one run was scored after the fourth inning, between both teams. Josh Rojas and Geraldo Perdomo had multi-hit games for Arizona. Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had a homerun, as well. Merrill Kelly was outstanding on the mound for the Diamondbacks. He went seven innings, allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine. Jace Peterson homered for the Athletics and Nick Allen had a multi-hit game.

Game Two was won by Athletics to bring them into the double-digits for wins on the season. Oakland was down early 8-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning when Ryan Noda hit a grand slam to tie the game. The game ended up going into 12 innings. Esteury Ruiz hit an infield single in the bottom of the 12th to win the game. Ruiz and Brent Rooker finished the game with two hits while Nick Allen picked up three hits. Five seperate players had a multi-hit game for the Diamondbacks.

The starting pitchers for the third and final game of the series are Ryne Nelson and Luis Medina.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Athletics Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-104)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:37 PM ET/12:37 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are facing a rookie pitcher in this game. Medina has given up 13 hits in 11 innings and 10 earned runs. Seven of those runs came in his first career start, but he does get hit hard. In his two starts, Medina has allowed three home runs. Arizona is batting .271 on the season, which is second best in the MLB. They also have the fifth best OPS in the MLB. In this series alone, the Diamondbacks have 10 extra base hits. Medina has a lot of potential, but he puts some pitches over the plate. If the Diamondbacks can get to him, they will cover this spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics will need to have a big game at the plate if they want to keep this one close. That is possible, though. Nelson has not been pitching well this season for Arizona. He has given up 52 hits in 40 2/3 innings while only striking out 26. He throws a lot of strikes, but he does not have swing-and-miss stuff. The Athletics will have a chance to hit the ball around and push across a good amount of runs. If the Athletics can score four or five runs, they will keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This game should actually end up being close. However, it is hard to bet on the Athletics for anything. They are 17-27 against the spread and the Diamondbacks are 24-19. Expect Arizona to win this game and cover the spread. The game should also hit the over.

Final Diamondbacks-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-104), Over 9 (-122)