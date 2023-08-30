The Arizona Diamondbacks are trying to avoid being swept as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks need to start winning some games down the stretch. They are 69-64, and they sit just 0.5 games back of the final wild card spot. They are also just 1.5 games back of the second wild card spot. Arizona seven of their last 10 games, but they are still just 12-14 in the month of August. This included nine straight losses to begin the month. Arizona is batting just .243 this month with 65 extra base hits. The Diamondbacks will need to hit a lot better if they want to catch up with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs for the wild card.

Los Angeles is in first place in the NL West by a large margin, but they are still chasing the top seed in the National League. They trail the Atlanta Braves by four games for the top seed in the NL. The Dodgers have been the opposite of the Diamondbacks in the month of August. Los Angeles is 23-4 in the month of August, and that included an 11 game wins streak. The Dodgers are batting .294 in the 27 games this month, and they have over 100 extra base hits. Los Angeles has been slugging the ball at a high rate this month, and it seems as if nothing will slow them down.

Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks. Ryan Pepiot will be the starting pitcher for the Dodgers.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-130)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Pfaadt finally picked up his first career win in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds. Since being called back up from triple-A, Pfaadt has pitched pretty well. He has made seven starts, and gone at least five innings in six of them. In total, Pfaadt has struck out 39 batters in 41 1/3 innings since being called back up to go along with just 10 walks, 33 hits allowed, and a 3.48 ERA. He has finally found his groove as a rookie, and the Diamondbacks need that to continue in this game.

Pfaadt on the season has been very good on the road. He has made five road starts, and he has a 4.20 ERA in them. He has also allowed opponents to hit just .204 off him while allowing just seven walks. Pfaadt seems to be more comfortable on the road. It could just be a matchup thing, but stats do not lie. If Pfaadt can continue to pitch well, and pitch well on the road, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Dodgers have been the best team in August. The dog days of August do not apply to them. Offensively they have been very good, and they have seen Pfaadt already this month. In that game, the Dodgers scored four runs on six hits, and they chased Pfaadt after just 4 2/3 innings pitched. If the Dodgers can have that same success, they will cover the spread.

Pepiot is getting the start, and he has been good in his first two outings of the season. Neither one has been a start, but he has been used in long relief after the opener. Pepiot has thrown nine innings, allowed just six hits, two runs, and struck out 11 in those innings. He has had elite command, as well. If Pepiot can continue to pitch well, the Dodgers should be able to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. It is two young pitchers with exciting futures. However, when it comes down to it, the Dodgers are the better team, and they are at home. I will take the Dodgers to win this game, complete the sweep, and cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+108), Under 9.5 (-120)