The Arizona Diamondbacks are trying to avoid being swept against the San Francisco Giants Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Giants predictiona and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Giants came away victorious in game one of this series. Logan Webb threw seven innings and allowed just three earned runs in the 8-5 win. Michael Conforto had four RBI and three hits on the night while Patrick Bailey had two hits and a home run. Camilo Doval earned his 21st save of the season in the win. Even Longoria homered for the Diamondbacks in the game whil Corbin Carroll had a multi-hit games.

Game two was even closer. The Giants won a nail biter of a game 7-6. Luis Matos had two hits, a home run and two RBI in the win. Joc Pederson also had two hits with two RBI and Blake Sabol had two RBI of his own. The Giants decided to go with a bullpen game and they struck out 12 in the win. Christian Walker and Ketel Marte combined for five hits and five RBI for Arizona. Merrill Kelly allowed 10 hits in five innings and picked up his fourth loss of the season.

Ryne Nelson and Anthony Desclafani will be the startig pitchers in this game.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-176)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are also facing a pitcher that has not been throwing too well lately. Desclafani has allowed 23 hits in 17 innings in June. He also has a 7.94 ERA in his four June starts. The Diamondbacks are one of the better offensive teams in the MLB, so they should give Desclafani some problems in this game.

Arizona has already faced Desclafani, as well. They handed him a loss and collected five hits and three runs as Desclafani lasted just five innings. The Diamondbacks have seen him already and he is struggling in June. Arizona should be able to cover this spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are facing a pitcher that tends to leave some pitches over the plate. Nelson has given up 90 hits in 76 1/3 innings pitched. He has also allowed 10 home runs while striking out just 52 batters. In the month of June, Nelson has allowed 26 hits in 19 1/3 innings pitched. Nelson is a very hittable pitcher and the Giants are feeling it at the plate. In this series, the Giants have scored 15 runs on 22 hits. San Francisco will get pitches to hit in this game. If they can continue swinging it as they have been, expect the Giants to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one between division rivals. Looking at the pitching matchup, I do like the over, but this game could go either way. Expect the Diamondbacks to avoid the sweep though. They are leading the NL West, they have seen Desclafani already, and they have actually been hitting the ball well this series. They should be able to cover this spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-176), Over 9 (-118)