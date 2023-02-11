The Arizona Diamondbacks have come to an agreement with a familiar face and arguably the best reliever left in free agency, according to reports.

The Diamondbacks are signing pitcher Andrew Chafin to a one-year contract, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Andrew Chafin’s contract is expected to be worth around $6.5 million with incentives that could make it worth close to $7.5 million, according to Rosenthal.

Chafin turned down a $6.5 million option to stay with the Detroit Tigers early in the offseason. The Diamondbacks selected Chafin with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. Chafin had a 3.68 ERA with Arizona from 2014-2020.

Since leaving the Diamondbacks, Chafin has turned into one of the sport’s most reliable bullpen arms. Two seasons ago, Chafin had a 1.83 ERA with the Cubs and Oakland Athletics. Chafin had a 2.83 ERA in 57.1 innings for the Tigers last season. The left-hander recorded 67 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP.

Several teams had been linked to Chafin in recent weeks. The New York Mets reportedly showed interest in giving the 32-year-old a contract. The Chicago Cubs showed interest in the relief pitcher, as well.

The Diamondbacks are getting some much-needed help in the bullpen. Arizona’s relievers ranked 25th in MLB for the 2022 season with a 4.58 ERA. Diamondbacks relief pitchers lost 41 combined games, tied for the most in baseball.

Zach Davies had been the Diamondbacks’ biggest signing in free agency. Arizona brought the pitcher back on a one-year, $5 million contract. The Diamondbacks also signed veteran third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year, $4 million contract.

Arizona had a 74-88 record last season. The Diamondbacks have missed the playoffs for five straight years.