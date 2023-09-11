The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the New York Mets for the start of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks have been fighting for that last Wild Card spot, and they were able to take a half game lead over the weekend. Arizona took three of four from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this past weekend. There are just a few weeks of the season left, so the Diamondbacks can not afford to start losing games down the stretch. They are playing well, and that will need to continue if they want to stay in the playoffs.

The Mets have had a disappointing season, and they are just looking forward to it being over. However, that does not mean all of their players are struggling. Kodai Senga is having a fantastic first season here in the United States. To go along with him, Pete Alonso has 43 home runs, and 103 RBI for the Mets this season. Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Alvarez all have over 20 home runs, as well.

Zach Davies and Jose Quintana will get the start for their respective teams in this game.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mets Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-178)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Davies has been pretty good in his three starts since returning to the mound. In those starts, Davies has thrown 14 innings, allowed 15 hits, seven runs, and he has struck out 13. In two of those starts, Davies allowed just one run, and those were against two pretty good teams. His last start was a little rough, but that is going to happen with a pitcher like Zach Davies. If Davies can have a start like he did in the other two, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Davies will also need to keep the ball in the park. As mentioned earlier, the Mets hit a quite a few home runs, and they can get a little bit reliant on the long ball. Davies has allowed just eight home runs all season, so he does a pretty good job at keeping the ball in the yard. If he can continue to keep his opponents from going deep, the Diamondbacks will have a good chance to cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Quintana has been pretty good for the Mets this season. He has a 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .241 off him this season. Quintana has made nine starts this season, and he has allowed just three runs or fewer in eight of those starts. That is a winning formula, but the Mets do not give him the much run support. Despite that, Quintana continues to shove each time he takes the mound. If he can keep that up, the Mets will cover the spread.

The Mets have faced Davies already this season. In that game, the Mets scored four runs on five hits, and they hit two home runs in their win against the Diamondbacks. New York was able to get to Davies in that game, and there should be no difference in this one. Davies is a worse pitcher on the road, and he has not been great this season. If the Mets can get to him in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick

I am not sure how much I trust Zach Davies in this game. there is definitely more trust in Jose Quintana more, and that is who I will roll with. I am going to take the Mets to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+146), Under 9 (-110)