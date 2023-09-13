The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the New York Mets for the third game of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks are still fighting for that third Wild Card spot. At the moment, they have a one game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for that spot. The season is coming to an end, so the Diamondbacks need to rack up all the wins they can get. Arizona has won six of their last 10 games, and they are still very much in the running to be the second Wild Card team in the playoffs.

The Mets have been bad all season. They are fourth in the NL East division, and they pretty much have elminated themselves from playoff contention. New York has won five of their last 10 games, and they have been playing decent baseball since the start of September. The Mets are playing moreso for pride now. They have some younger players that are playing well, and they have some pitchers throwing the ball better than anyone. It is not an easy schedule for them to finish out, but they are definitely looking forward to 2024.

Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks. Joey Lucchesi will get the ball for the Mets.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mets Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+114)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Gallen is one of the better pitchers in the MLB. He has been pitching extremely well lately, as well. He has definitely been worse on the road, but Gallen is coming off an exceptional road start at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. In that game, Gallen threw a complete game, three-hit shutout. He struck out nine batters, walked one, and threw just over 107 pitches. Gallen is facing a worse offense in this game, so he should have a lot of confidence heading into this one. If Gallen can have a similar start, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Lucchesi is making his first start since August 18th. However, he has been good in his short time in the big leagues this season. He has a 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 22 stikeouts this season. He has been able to pitch well in his starts, but this one will not be as easy. He will need to continue having the same caliber of starts, but that is not impossible. If he can have a good game in this one, the Mets will cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick

This game could end up being a close one. The Mets are the underdogs in this one, and that could play in their favor. However, I do not see Gallen having a bad start. As long as he limits th Mets frmo going yard, he will pitch a good game. I am going to take the Diamondbacks to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+114), Over 8 (-115)