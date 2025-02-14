The Arizona Diamondbacks have added an arm to their bullpen for the 2025 season.

Free agent reliever Kendall Graveman is signing a one-year deal with the team. Via Jesse Rogers:

“Free agent reliever Kendall Graveman is in agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a 1 year deal, sources tell ESPN. Graveman is fully recovered from a shoulder injury and adds a needed piece to the Az bullpen. The deal is pending a physical.”

Graveman didn't pitch at all in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, as Rogers mentioned. A nine-year veteran, Graveman came up to the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays very briefly before being included in the Josh Donaldson trade with the Oakland Athletics. He spent four years in the Bay Area and has also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros.

While the 34-year-old was a starter early in his career, he transitioned to the bullpen in 2020 and has been a reliever ever since. In 280 career appearances, Graveman owns a 37-43 record and a 3.95 ERA. The Diamondbacks could definitely use another piece in their pen and Graveman should get some meaningful innings late in games.

Per Jeff Passan, Graveman has the 15th-best ERA among relievers dating back to 2021, sitting at 2.56. The likes of Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, Ryan Thompson, and Kevin Ginkel will return to the Diamondbacks bullpen in '25. They weren't great last season though, compiling a 4.41 ERA as a group. That ranked 25th in the Majors.

Hopefully, Graveman can help them improve. Arizona needs all the help they can get in the always difficult National League West, especially after the Los Angeles Dodgers somehow got even better this winter. Graveman possesses an electric fastball and solid off-speed stuff. His resume as a reliever is impressive and he'll get every chance to prove himself in the desert after a full year off.