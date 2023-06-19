The Arizona Diamondbacks have shocked the NL West with their division leading 43-29 record. As the Diamondbacks look to stay on top, Arizona has made some crucial roster decisions.

The Diamondbacks have recalled outfielder Alek Thomas, the team announced. In turn, Josh Rojas has been sent to AAA.

Rojas had gotten a solid run with the Diamondbacks this season, appearing in 57 games. However, he has squandered that opportunity, hitting just .235 with 26 home runs and six stolen bases. Rojas showed off his true potential last season, when he hit .269 with nine home runs, 56 RBI and 23 stolen bases. However, with things not shaking out his way in 2023, Rojas will have an opportunity to work out the kinks in the minor leagues.

In his place, Thomas will get another major league opportunity. He has struggled in his 152 games with Arizona, hitting .223 with 10 home runs, 49 RBI and seven stolen bases. Still, the Diamondbacks think Thomas is ready to turn things around.

The outfielder has been tearing the cover off the ball at the AAA level. Through 26 games, Thomas has hit .348 with three home runs, 31 RBI and two stolen bases. He ranked as the second-best prospect in Arizona's system as recently as 2021, via MLB Pipeline.

The Diamondbacks have just a 3.5 game lead in the NL West. It's a long season for them to maintain first place long-term. However, right now, the snakes are biting in Arizona. As they look to add a bit more venom, Alek Thomas will get another opportunity with the D-Backs while Rojas looks to work things out in the minors.