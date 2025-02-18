The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the 2024 playoffs by the slimmest of margins last year, but they are gearing up for another playoff push in 2025, as evidenced by their massive decision to sign Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract. And with the start of Spring Training right around the corner, the Diamondbacks are taking care of in-house matters as well, as they struck an agreement with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on a four-year, $45 million contract extension, as per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Perdomo's new contract with the Diamondbacks will begin in 2026 and could buy out up to three years of free agency for the 25-year-old shortstop, as per Feinsand. The Diamondbacks also have a club option for 2030 that could push the value of the contract to $57 million over five years, while there are also incentives in the contract that could push the value further to $72 million.

For a shortstop who has plenty of quality years left in him, what with him being just 25 years of age, this is a bargain for the Diamondbacks. Perdomo is also a former All-Star (back in 2023), and his bat has only been improving over the past few seasons. In 2024, he put up a career-best .718 OPS (across a full season), while playing his usual solid brand of defense at short.

Perdomo's contract could be worth as much as $14.4 million per year if he manages to hit the escalators in his new deal. The Diamondbacks will be happy to pay him that much per annum if he manages to maintain his current trajectory, especially with the bat.

The 25-year-old shortstop has come so far from being an international free-agent signing back in 2016. What an incredible turn of events this is for Perdomo to earn himself a nice contract that gives him financial security for potentially the next half-decade.

Structure of Geraldo Perdomo's new Diamondbacks contract

Jon Heyman of the New York Post has more details on Geraldo Perdomo's new contract with the Diamondbacks. Perdomo earned himself a signing bonus of $5 million with his new deal, while his contract will be increasing from $5 million to $8 million to $11 million to $13 million from 2026 to 2029. The club option for 2030 will be worth $15 million, with a buyout of $3 million.

It is highly unlikely for Perdomo, however, to reach the escalators in his contract. His base salary from 2028 to 2030 will increase by $5 million if he wins the MVP, $2.5 million if he places 2nd to 5th in the voting, or $1.5 million if he places 6th to 10th.