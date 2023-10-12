Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno should be available for the rest of the playoffs after suffering a hand injury, the team announced on Thursday. The Diamondbacks' social media post included a quote from Moreno himself indicating his hand is fine and that he'll be ready to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies or Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

“The hand is good,” Moreno said. “Everything came back negative, so I should be available for the rest of the playoffs.”

Moreno injured his right hand after receiving a foul ball to the area from Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor in the fifth inning on Wednesday night, which happened to be the final game of the NLDS.

Fans of the Diamondbacks must be breathing a sigh of relief considering Moreno's play during the the team's postseason run, hitting .250 with three home runs and six RBIs through through five hames. In the regular season, the 23-year-old catcher batted .290 and belted seven homers with 50 RBIs in 111 games.

Manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday's game that Moreno was hoping for the best while being checked on by team doctors.

“He's ok, he's day-to-day. You know I lose sight of the athlete, he leaves, he goes back in the training room and you just keep your fingers crossed,” Lovullo said, per PHNX Diamondbacks. “I feel like he's going to walk around with a cast when I see him leave the dugout, but he actually came out to warm up so I knew he was in a good spot.

The Diamondbacks will be watching Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday night the Phillies try to close out the series against NL East rival Braves.