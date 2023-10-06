What a season it has been for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona finished the regular season with an 84-78 record which was good for second place in the NL West, but they squeaked into the playoffs via the Wild Card. They are the #6 seed in the National League, and they had to go on the road for their first series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Most people picked Milwaukee to win the series, but the Diamondbacks ended up sweeping the series by winning games one and two, and they are now headed to the NLDS to face their division foe, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Things haven't gotten off to a great start in this series for the Diamondbacks, and game one is still two days away. The team has booked JW Marriott hotel for their trip to LA, but they are now receiving backlash for that decision as employees are boycotting the hotel due to low wages.

“Workers at the JW Marriott LA Live and at multiple other hotels across the region have been fighting for a new contract since July and have participated in the largest hotel worker strike in U.S. history,” Unite Here Local 11 said in a statement about the Diamondbacks' hotel choice. “Housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers and bellmen have called for a boycott of Los Angeles-area hotels until they win a wage that will allow them to live in Los Angeles.”

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

People involved in the boycott are very upset with the Diamondbacks, and a big reason for that is because of the fact that other sports teams have changed hotels to support the cause.

“The workers ask the Arizona Diamondbacks to honor their picket line and move to a hotel, like the Biltmore Los Angeles or Westin Bonaventure, that have agreed to provide a living wage,” The statement continued. “If one of the biggest sports stars in the world, Lionel Messi and InterMiami CF, can change hotels to support workers, so can they.”

The statement also offered a slight warning to the Diamondbacks by stating that the New York Yankees crossed a hotel worker picket line back in Boston in 2018, and they went on to lose the series. We'll see if Arizona suffers the same fate in this series against the Dodgers.