Diamondbacks release heartfelt statement after death of GM Mike Hazen’s wife Nicole

Thursday was a very sad day for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as it was announced that the wife of GM Mike Hazen, Nicole, has passed away at just 45 after a battle against a rare form of cancer. She leaves behind her husband and four children.

The Hazen family released a heartfelt statement. Via the Diamondbacks’ Twitter page:

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.”

The #Dbacks mourn the passing of our beloved Nicole Hazen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, their four sons, and extended family. pic.twitter.com/nAnMhHTAYu — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 4, 2022

A tragic loss for the Hazen family and the Diamondbacks. The organization also offered their condolences:

“Nicole was a beloved member of the Diamondbacks’ family, and we are saddened by her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family. Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness, and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment, while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honored.”

As mentioned, glioblastoma took away Nicole Hazen’s ability to walk, talk, and eventually speak over the last couple of years. It’s absolutely heartbreaking that she lost her life this way and the Diamondbacks will surely have her in their thoughts when they’re back on the field on Friday.

Rest in peace.