Diamondbacks set to promote No. 1 prospect Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks fans will have a reason to cheer on Monday as the organization reportedly plans to call up top prospect Corbin Carroll from Triple-A. According to Steve Gilbert, Carroll is set to be promoted from Triple-A Reno on Monday ahead of the Dbacks’ clash with the Philadelphia Phillies, at which point the young outfielder will make his MLB debut.

Per source the @Dbacks planning on calling up outfielder Corbin Carroll from Triple-A Reno in time for Monday night's game. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) August 28, 2022

Carroll, 22, is heralded as one of baseball’s top overall prospects. MLB Pipeline rates him as the No. 3 prospect in all of the sport, as does Fangraphs. Prospects Live ranks Carroll as its No. 1 overall prospect.

The outfielder was the Diamondbacks’ first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by way of Lakeside High School in Seattle, Washington. Carroll had committed to play college baseball at UCLA, but changed his plans after getting selected in the first round (16th overall).

Carroll has worked his way up the minor leagues this season, spending most of his time at Double-A and Triple-A. He played 91 games between the two minor-league levels this season (as well as two games at Rookie Ball) slashing a combined .307/.425/.610 with 24 home runs, 62 RBI, 67 runs, and 31 stolen bases. The left-hander projects as a plus hitter with blazing speed and an above-average arm in the outfield.

Barring an unforeseen setback, Carroll figures to make his MLB debut Monday against the Phillies, who are expected to have Ranger Suarez on the mound.

While the Diamondbacks are all but out of the running for postseason, giving Carroll his first taste of MLB action could be a useful move towards building him up for the future. He’ll only get about a month of big league action in 2022, but that could go a long way towards getting him ready for a full season with the Diamondbacks in 2023.

The future of the franchise looks to be in good hands with Carroll on his way up, and fans will finally get a chance to glimpse the organization’s most standout prospect this week.