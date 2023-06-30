Perhaps no sport is more synonymous with brothers playing with/against each other than baseball. The MLB could get its latest brother duel this weekend after the Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Reno ahead of their series against the Los Angeles Angels. Dominic's older brother David Fletcher is an infielder for the Angels.

The pair played together for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic in March with both of them starting all five of Italy's games. Dominic was one of the team's best players during the tournament, going 7-for-19 at the plate with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs. David was 4-for-20 with a double and two runs scored.

The younger Fletcher is the Diamondbacks' 14th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He made his MLB debut on April 30 and played well for Arizona during his four weeks with the team. In 22 games, Fletcher hit .308 with two home runs, five doubles and 13 RBIs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

David, who is three years and three months older than Dominic, was just recalled to the big leagues himself on June 24. He has a .235 average in 34 at-bats with the Angels this season and has started five of six games since rejoining the team.

Several brothers have been in the MLB news lately, most recently the Rogers twins Tyler and Taylor who are both part of the San Francisco Giants bullpen this season. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola squared off against older brother Austin of the San Diego Padres in last year's NLCS.

This is a cool move by the Diamondbacks to bring Dominic Fletcher up as the Angels come to town. We'll see if he or David can have a highlight reel moment against one another this weekend in an intriguing Diamondbacks-Angels series.