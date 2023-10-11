Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria is back in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers after X-rays were negative on his hand, according to Bob Nightengale.

Longoria left Game 2 on Monday in the ninth inning after getting hit by a pitch. The Diamondbacks got the final three outs without him and hung on for a 4-2 victory to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home to Phoenix.

Longoria's postseason struggles at the plate continued this October as the 38-year-old is 3-for-15 with a double and two RBIs through four games. His career batting average in the postseason is down to .184 in 39 games in the MLB playoffs.

Despite his offensive struggles, Longoria has flashed the leather at the hot corner during the playoffs, helping the D-backs remain undefeated through four games after a wild card round sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Diamondbacks shockingly took both games off the Dodgers in LA to start to NLDS, putting the NL West champions on the brink of elimination before they could even settle into the series. Arizona jumped on Clayton Kershaw for six runs in the first inning of Game 1 and scored 15 total runs through two games.

Evan Longoria's veteran presence and postseason experience have surely helped the Diamondbacks get to where they are. Arizona is one win away from its first NLCS appearance since 2007.

Longoria will bat eighth for the D-backs on Wednesday night as they look for the series sweep. First pitch is slated for 9:07 pm EST.